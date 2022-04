Anna Lofgren lives in South Kingstown. She worked in the advertising division of the Weather Company. As 2022 midterm and primary elections near, some Rhode Islanders brace themselves for a slew of political advertisements. With inflation at a 40-year high, a painful irony lingers as we watch more capital go toward attempts to sway voters. Rhode Islanders might be more receptive to a different approach this year: the denouncement of political ads altogether.

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI ・ 18 DAYS AGO