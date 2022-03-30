ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maple Leafs start fast, end Bruins' winning streak

By Field Level Media
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2li5Dd_0etrzQj000

The visiting Toronto Maple Leafs scored three goals in each of the first two periods on the way to a 6-4 win over the Boston Bruins on Tuesday night.

Six goal scorers helped Toronto win its second straight and snap Boston’s four-game winning streak. Mitchell Marner, Auston Matthews and Morgan Rielly all had a goal and an assist.

John Tavares added two assists, including the primary set-up on Matthews’ 49th goal of the season with four minutes left in the second period.

Colin Blackwell, Alexander Kerfoot and David Kampf scored the remaining Leafs goals.

Rookie Erik Kallgren made 23 saves in the Toronto net after replacing Petr Mrazek at 7:44 of the first period. Mrazek, who made three saves on four shots, left with a groin injury.

David Pastrnak (one goal, one assist) and Charlie McAvoy (two assists) had multiple points for the Bruins. Jake DeBrusk, Curtis Lazar and Taylor Hall also scored.

Boston’s Jeremy Swayman lost for just the second time in 14 starts, allowing six goals on 25 shots over the first two periods. Linus Ullmark made seven saves in relief.

Toronto scored first, at the 5:09 mark, as Blackwell redirected Jason Spezza’s feed off a net-front turnover.

Just 50 seconds later, the hosts answered when Pastrnak’s one-timer from the left circle deflected in off a defender.

Rielly flipped the score back in Toronto’s favor at 9:43, burying a loose puck following William Nylander’s short pass from beyond the goal line.

With 1:16 left in the first, Kerfoot sped ahead after blocking Bruins defenseman Connor Clifton’s shot and slid a breakaway goal inside Swayman’s right post to give the Leafs a two-goal lead.

In the second period, Matthews fed Marner for a one-timer at 8:28 before scoring on a power-play rebound at the 16-minute mark. Kampf redirected Rielly’s point shot to make it 6-1 just 47 seconds after Matthews scored.

Boston scored the final three goals, beginning with DeBrusk redirecting McAvoy’s point shot at 18:19 of the second.

In the third, Lazar buried a puck that caromed off the end wall at 13:02. Hall made it a two-goal game at the crease at 17:38.

--Field Level Media

Comments / 0

Reuters
Reuters

