ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Michael McCarron tallies twice as Predators pound Senators

By Field Level Media
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nSq4J_0etrykK100

Light-scoring Michael McCarron recorded his second two-goal game of the month and Juuse Saros stopped 36 shots as the Nashville Predators overcame an early deficit to beat the visiting Ottawa Senators 4-1 on Tuesday.

In his fifth season of NHL action and second with Nashville, McCarron has totaled six of his eight career goals in 2021-22. He scored late in the first period to tie the game and near the end of the second to give Nashville the lead for good.

The Predators also got Tanner Jeannot’s NHL rookie-leading 23rd goal in the third and Matt Duchene’s empty-netter to build more playoff momentum with a ninth win in 13 games. Nashville also matched a season high with its fourth straight home victory.

Ottawa’s Brady Tkachuk set a career high with his 23rd goal early in the first period and Anton Forsberg made 28 saves, but the visitors went 1-for-6 on the power play and Saros was solid the rest of the night.

Tied for second in the league with 33 wins, Saros stopped a two-on-zero Senators chance early in the second period and got enough of his blocker to divert Connor Brown’s penalty shot with eight seconds left in the middle frame.

Nashville was whistled for three penalties in the first five minutes of the game, and Ottawa eventually made the Predators pay. With a five-on-three advantage, the Senators got some crisp passing from Josh Norris to Tim Stutzle, which resulted in Tkachuk pushing the puck by Saros to open the scoring at 4:53.

The Predators caught a break with 38.9 seconds remaining in the opening period. Again short-handed, Nashville dumped the puck and Forsberg waited for it to clear the trapezoid. It never did, and McCarron grabbed it to beat an out-of-position Forsberg with an easy wraparound equalizer.

With 1:46 remaining in the second, McCarron went backhand-forehand to push the puck through Forsberg’s legs.

On the downside for the Predators, Roman Josi’s 13-game point streak ended.

The Senators played one night after popular team owner Eugene Melnyk died from an illness at age 62.

Ottawa fell to 4-11-1 since Feb. 26.

--Field Level Media

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
Reuters
Reuters

387K+

Followers

307K+

Posts

181M+

Views

Follow Reuters and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Pgh Hockey Now

Malkin, Penguins Win Wild OT in Minnesota; Zucker Injured

The Pittsburgh Penguins lost a two-goal lead and winger Jason Zucker. In a breathtaking game against the Minnesota Wild, officials alternated between soft calls and surprising non-calls. The teams needed more than sixty minutes before Evgeni Malkin got three whacks near the net to get the puck across the goal line.
NHL
NHL

Home-and-Home Series with Colorado is One to Circle on the Calendar

One of the things the Penguins liked about last year's uniquely formatted schedule was the chance to play the same team a couple of times in a row on numerous occasions. "I think it elevates intensity," head coach Mike Sullivan said. "I think sometimes, emotions carry over game to game, and our game is at its best when both teams are emotionally invested."
NHL
Hoops Rumors

How did Roman Josi become the face of the Predators and a Hart Trophy hopeful?

The Nashville Predators are one of the surprise teams of this NHL season. Barring an unforeseen collapse, they are going to the playoffs, and they are going to be a handful. One of the fascinating narratives in recent days has been the role Predators captain Roman Josi has played in this renaissance in Nashville, where the team seemed to have lost its way after an appearance in the 2017 Stanley Cup Final.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brady Tkachuk
Person
Matt Duchene
Person
Michael Mccarron
Person
Juuse Saros
Person
Roman Josi
Person
Anton Forsberg
Person
Josh Norris
markerzone.com

MATCHUP OF THE NIGHT RECAP -- COLORADO @ CALGARY

Oh boy, this matchup was as advertised. I know this opinion probably relegates me into the minority, but so be it: I love low scoring hockey games. And this one was a goaltending masterclass. Jacob Markstrom stopped 28 of 30, and opposing netminder Darcy Kuemper stood on his head, stopping 44 of 45 Flames' shots.
NHL
9&10 News

Red Wings face the Senators on 4-game slide

Ottawa Senators (23-37-6, seventh in the Atlantic) vs. Detroit Red Wings (26-32-9, fifth in the Atlantic) BOTTOM LINE: Detroit will try to stop its four-game skid when the Red Wings take on Ottawa. The Red Wings are 17-15-4 against Eastern Conference opponents. Detroit averages 9.1 penalty minutes per game, the...
NHL
Reuters

Valeri Nichushkin scores twice as Avalanche top Flames

Valeri Nichushkin scored both goals on the power play to lead the Colorado Avalanche to a 2-1 road victory over the Calgary Flames in a clash between the Western Conference’s top teams on Tuesday. The Central Division-leading Avalanche are the first team this season to reach 100 points. Colorado...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Nashville Predators
Reuters

Blues come from behind to edge Canucks

Special teams goals by Robert Thomas and Ryan O’Reilly cued a comeback for the St. Louis Blues, who claimed a 4-3 road victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday. Nick Leddy and Nathan Walker also scored for the Blues, who claimed both halves of a home-and-home series with the Canucks and now boast a 13-3-2 mark against Vancouver in the past 18 regular-season meetings. St. Louis’ David Perron had two assists, O’Reilly also had a two-point night and Ville Husso made 22 saves.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Predators Would Miss Filip Forsberg, but He Is Replaceable

Despite all the rumors that Filip Forsberg would be traded before the deadline, he is still a Nashville Predator. Now come the talks of whether or not he will remain a Predator after the 2021-22 season. Memories of Ryan Suter leaving in 2012 to play in Minnesota with the Wild are still vivid. Will the Predators miss out on another big free agent? If they do, who will replace him?
NHL
Reuters

Andrew Copp's goal gives Rangers OT win over Red Wings

Andrew Copp scored the game-winning goal 1:34 into overtime to lead the New York Rangers to a 5-4 road win over the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday night. Copp took a pass from Artemi Panerin in front of the Detroit goal and buried the chance for the Rangers, who have won four straight.
NHL
Reuters

Reuters

387K+
Followers
307K+
Post
181M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy