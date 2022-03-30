ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Wild grab early lead, cruise over Flyers

By Field Level Media
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SSIWA_0etryjRI00

Matt Dumba, Kirill Kaprizov, Jordan Greenway and Kevin Fiala scored one goal apiece and the Minnesota Wild cruised to a 4-1 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday night in Saint Paul, Minn.

Joel Eriksson Ek and Frederick Gaudreau notched two assists apiece for Minnesota, which won its seventh game in a row.

Morgan Frost scored the lone goal for the Flyers, who have lost four of their past five games.

Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 32 of 33 shots to win his second straight game since joining the Wild.

Flyers goaltender Martin Jones allowed four goals on 37 shots.

Minnesota opened the scoring with 5:31 remaining in the first period. Gaudreau flipped a pass to Matt Boldy, who then redirected the puck to Dumba for a one-timer that beat Jones on his glove side.

Less than two minutes later, the Wild increased their lead to 2-0 on Kaprizov’s power-play goal. Kaprizov scored goal No. 37 of the season and notched his 82nd point, putting him one shy of the franchise record set by Marian Gaborik during the 2007-08 campaign.

Minnesota made it 3-0 at 1:35 of the second period. Eriksson Ek was stopped on his initial shot, but Jones gave up a big rebound and Greenway took advantage by firing it into the back of the net for his eighth goal of the season.

Fiala gave the Wild a 4-0 advantage with 1:11 remaining in the second period. He scored on a sharp angle from the right side for his 23rd goal.

The Flyers got on the scoreboard at 4:21 of the third period. Frost spotted a loose puck in front of the crease and punched it in for his third goal of the season and his first since Dec. 30.

Philadelphia left winger Noah Cates made his NHL debut in his home state and registered three shots on goal in 15 minutes of ice time. Cates grew up in Stillwater, Minn., and played collegiately at Minnesota-Duluth before signing an entry-level contract with Philadelphia.

--Field Level Media

NBC Sports

Cates makes NHL debut, Flyers get official boot from playoff contention

The plug was completely pulled on the Flyers' hardly-existent playoff hopes as the club lost to the Wild, 4-1, Tuesday night at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. The defeat mathematically eliminated the underachieving Flyers from postseason contention. Realistically, though, the team had plummeted out of the playoff picture when its second double-digit losing skid hit 13 games in late January.
NHL
Reuters

Evgeni Malkin's OT score leads Penguins past Wild

EditorsNote: changes to “35 shots” in third graf; changes to “3:57” in fourth graf; adds to 10th graf. Evgeni Malkin scored the winning goal and Rickard Rakell tallied twice to lead the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins to a 4-3 overtime victory over the Minnesota Wild on Thursday in Saint Paul, Minn.
NHL
