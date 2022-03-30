ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westfield, IN

Pet lovers rejoice: Egg-Paw-Looza returns to Asa Bales Park in Westfield

By The Reporter
readthereporter.com
 1 day ago

After a two-year hiatus, Westfield Welcome announces the return of Egg-Paw-Looza, presented by Centier Bank. Egg-Paw-Looza will be held from noon to 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 10 at the north entrance of Asa Bales...

readthereporter.com

Comments / 0

Related
KXLY

Dog park best practices for new pet owners

Part of the responsibility of being a new dog owner is to teach your dog how to socialize. This can be a fun experience as you’re helping your pet make friends by giving them the chance to play with other dogs. One way to acquaint your pup with other dogs is to bring them to dog parks, which are spaces specifically designated for dogs. While there are rules to follow, this can be an excellent opportunity for your dog to play off-leash with other dogs and for you to meet other pet owners.
PETS
CBS Chicago

PAWS Pet of the Week: Georgie

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Time to meet this week's PAWS Pet of the Week, Georgie.This 7-year-old terrier mix is 60 pounds of fun and personality. If there's one thing he loves, it's food. Georgie will do anything for snacks and is food motivated to the point he would eat all day if you let him. According to his foster, he enjoys people cuddles, petting, and belly rubs. Georgie doesn't mind relaxing either, he can settle down and be calm in a home environment.  If you're looking for an affectionate, attentive, and playful pup, then Georgie is the one for you. He can be selective with his doggy friends, so may need time to adjust to new pals. He would do best in a home with older children. Georgie, along with many other adorable dogs and cats, are available for adoption at PAWS Chicago through their In-Person Adoption Appointment Process. Visit pawschicago.org to learn more and schedule your appointment. 
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Pets & Animals
City
Westfield, IN
Westfield, IN
Lifestyle
City
Friendship, IN
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
Wbaltv.com

Sweet dog needs new home

Time now to find a good home for a pet in need. Joining us is Alexa Jones from BARCS animal shelter introduces us to a dog in need.
PETS
My 1053 WJLT

Kentucky Dog Gets Goosed By Family Cat and It’s Hilarious [WATCH]

For twelve years, our first two pets, Ruby and Bob, have been best friends. We were worried when we found our cat, Bob, at the creek, about whether or not our dog, Ruby, would get along with her. Ruby, typically, wasn't fond of any other female animals. She is an Alpha female and wants no other female in the yard. But, it turns out that Bob was an exception.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Service Dog#Rejoice#Westfield Welcome#Centier Bank#Community Events
News 12

Paws & Pals: Dogs up for adoption at Southampton Animal Shelter on March 11

In this week's Paws & Pals, Southampton Animal Shelter presented four pets looking for their 'furever' homes. Introducing Franklin: This sweet 3-year-old Poodle mix has sadly had a tough life. He was hit by a car and suffered an injury to his right hind leg and had to get surgery. Franklin doesn’t let it slow him down, and he has a bright and peppy personality. He would do best in a quiet home with children 14 and older where he can be the only dog.
PETS
98.3 The KEY

Adorable Cat Poses Like a Centerfold in Adoption Profile Picture

It's another Wet Nose Wednesday and we've got another great cat up for adoption from our friends at Pet Overpopulation Prevention. Hubert is a bundle of energy and LOVES playing with the small dogs in his current home. He will cuddle with them, wrestle with them, and genuinely loves just about any attention he can receive.
PETS
News Channel Nebraska

Lucy: The Pet of the Week

Lucy is a 10-year-old spayed female lab mix. But to Lucy, age is just a number. She is a very active dog and is searching for a loving home. Lucy loves to run around in the yard and end the day relaxing with her favorite humans. She's great on a...
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
103.3 WKFR

Tiny Trixie, 2-Years-Old, Is The Perfect Couch Potato Companion

Do you wish you had an animal that would just sit around with you and binge-watch t.v. all day? Then Trixie would be the perfect companion. Trixie, our guest for Dog Days, is about 2 years old. She's a little camera shy and seems to have a slight aversion to men. At least, when she first meets them. She had no problem immediately running up to me (a woman) but, it took Dana sitting on the floor at a distance for a few minutes before Trixie felt comfortable.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Daily South

This Kentucky Farm's Highland Cow Baby Boom is the Cutest Thing You'll See Today

It's common knowledge that baby animals are God's gift to the world. Having a bad day? Look at a picture of puppies or kittens, and your mood is almost guaranteed to turn right around. Bonus points if you get to cuddle one. But if you think puppies, kittens, or even bunnies are cute, they've got nothing on the ridiculously adorable existence of the Highland cow.
KENTUCKY STATE
Countrymom

National Puppy Day

It’s National Puppy Day. Colleen Paige, a Pet Lifestyle Expert Animal Behaviorist and author, founded National Puppy Day in 2006. Every year since 2006 on March 23rd, National Puppy Day has been celebrated. Puppies are naturally affectionate and give us unconditional love. They are fun to watch and they make us laugh with their antics.
DogTime

Before You Return That Rescue Dog To The Shelter…

You can give people resources that might help keep their pup. Here are some ways to deal with problems before you return your dog to the shelter. The post Before You Return That Rescue Dog To The Shelter… appeared first on DogTime.
PETS
CatTime

Kitten Season: What To Do If You Find Kittens

"Kitten season," as many people call it, lasts from about March to September in the United States, but that can vary depending on the region and climate. The post Kitten Season: What To Do If You Find Kittens appeared first on CatTime.
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy