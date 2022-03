(Red Oak) Three individuals have been arrested in connection with a burglary and attempted burglary in Montgomery County. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the investigation began on February 21st. A burglary at 1377 130th Street resulted in the loss of an estimated $117,927 in tools. An attempted burglary at 1172 D Avenue resulted in damage to a door.

