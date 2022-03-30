ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Semperoper Dresden Cancels Opening Night of ‘Madama Butterfly’ Due to COVID-19

By Francisco Salazar
operawire.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Semperoper Dresden has canceled the opening night of “Madama Butterfly.”. The company noted that due to COVID-19, the new production by Amon Miyamoto, has...

operawire.com

Comments / 0

Related
operawire.com

Metropolitan Opera 2021-22 Review: Eugene Onegin

Ailyn Pérez, Igor Golovatenko, Piotr Beczala Shine in Stunning Revival. On March 25, 2022, the Metropolitan Opera presented this season’s premiere of Tchaikovsky’s “Eugene Onegin.” Deborah Warner’s 2013 production holds strong nearly a decade later through its emphasis on the humanity of the moment and the music. Led by Maestro James Gaffigan, Friday’s cast was comprised of artists new and familiar to the work, who never failed to seize the instant and thrill the audience.
THEATER & DANCE
operawire.com

OperaVision Announces April Program Featuring Weill & Wagner

OperaVision has announced the four streams for April which will feature German operas by Richard Wagner and Kurt Weill. The month will begin with “The Seven Deadly Sins Weill” from Opera North. Weill’s shimmering “sung ballet” will star soprano Wallis Giunta and dancer Shelley Eva Haden.
THEATER & DANCE
Pitchfork

Mira Calix, Experimental Musician and Sound Artist, Has Died

Mira Calix, the United Kingdom–based sound artist and experimental musician signed to Warp, has died, the label announced. “Mira was not only a hugely talented artist and composer, she was also a beautiful, caring human who touched the lives of everyone who had the honour of working with her,” the label posted in a note on social media. “She pushed the boundaries between electronic music, classical music and art in a truly unique way.”
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Watch Genesis Play the Final Song and Take a Last Bow at Their Farewell Concert

Click here to read the full article. Genesis formed in early 1967 when two rival bands at the prestigious Charterhouse boarding school in southeast England came together as one. They ended Saturday night at London’s O2 Arena at the final date of the group’s Last Domino reunion tour. “Tonight is a very special night,” Collins told the crowd early in the evening. “It’s the last stop of our tour. And it’s the last show for Genesis… After tonight we’ve all got to get real jobs.” There was a small degree of ambiguity about this being the last tour when they announced the...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Performing#Musical Theater
operawire.com

Semperoper Dresden Announces Cast Change for ‘Aida’

The Semperoper Dresden has announced a cast change for “Aida.”. The company noted that Stefano La Colla will step in for Francesco Meli as Radamès for the performances on March 17 and 20, 2022. La Colla has performed at the Teatro alla Scala, Arena di Verona, Teatro dell’Opera...
THEATER & DANCE
operawire.com

Bard SummerScape to Present ‘The Silent Woman’

The Bard SummerScape festival is set to present R. Strauss’ “The Silent Woman (Die Schweigsame Frau),” the only true comic opera by Richard Strauss. The production will be a rare American presentation of the work with the new production directed by German director Christian Räth. The director noted, “in my eyes, ‘The Silent Woman’ is first and foremost a declaration of love to the art of opera. This ‘woman’ is anything but silent, and even at the age of 87 feels surprisingly up to date. The exuberant eccentricity of the characters, as well as a rebellious and anarchic sense of humor, are what make this piece so appealing at first sight. But behind the brilliant surface of the farce, the opera also reveals a deeply human and emotional side. It’s a story of solitude, aging, and farewell, not only for the male protagonist, the misanthropist Sir Morosus, but also for the opera’s authors, Stefan Zweig and Richard Strauss, at the unsettling time of its creation. They make us experience the ways that joy and melancholy, the prosaic and the extraordinary, and the ephemeral and the eternal are all inextricably intertwined – in life as well as on the stage.”
THEATER & DANCE
operawire.com

Metropolitan Opera Identifies Heckler & Bans Him From Future Performances

(Credit: Marty Sohl / Met Opera) The Metropolitan Opera has identified the heckler who interrupted a performance of “Ariadne auf Naxos.”. According to Classic FM who received a statement from the Metropolitan Opera, “The Met has identified the rogue audience member, who quickly exited the theatre after his outburst, since he will not be allowed to attend future performances. There have been no other recent incidents of this nature.”
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
operawire.com

Caitlin Wood, Ernesto Ramirez, Jorell Williams Headline Vancouver Opera’s ‘HMS Pinafore’

On April 30, 2022, Vancouver Opera will conclude its 2021-22 season with a production of Gilbert and Sullivan’s “HMS Pinafore.”. Directed by Brenna Corner, this production features a modernized libretto by writer and comedian JD Derbyshire. Conductor Rosemary Thompson will make her company debut, leading a cast comprised of Caitlin Wood, Ernesto Ramirez, Jorell Williams, Peter McGillivray, Marcus Nance, and Megan Latham.
THEATER & DANCE
operawire.com

Tri-Cities Opera & Syracuse Opera Team Up for ‘Cenerentola’

Tri-Cities Opera and Syracuse Opera are joining forces to present a new production of Rossini’s “La Cenerentola” starting on April 10, 2022. The showcase, which will take place at the Forum Theatre in Binghamton, will then shift over to Syracuse’s Oncenter’s Crouse Hinds on May 1, 2022.
SYRACUSE, NY
operawire.com

Anthony Roth Costanzo Headlines Death by Classical’s 2022 Season

Death of Classical has announced its 2022 season. For the purposes of this article, the focus will be soley on operatic performances. The company will present Sarah Kirkland Snider’s “Mass for the Endangered,” “a celebration of—and an elegy for—the natural world; a prayer for endangered species and the imperiled environments in which they live.” The work will feature the vocal ensemble Gallicantus and instrumentalists from the Decoda Ensemble.
PERFORMING ARTS
operawire.com

Marina Rebeka, Julia Bullock, J’Nai Bridges & Freddie de Tommaso Lead Dutch National Opera’s 2022-23 Season

The Dutch National Opera has announced its 2022-23 season with productions, four world premieres, two European premieres, six new productions, and four family operas. The season opens with a revival of Bizet’s “Carmen” with Jordan de Souza conducting a cast that includes J’Nai Bridges, Stanislas de Barbeyrac, Lukasz Golinski, and Adriana González.
THEATER & DANCE
operawire.com

English Touring Opera 2021 – 22 Review: The Golden Cockerel

A Strong Presentation Proves The Relevance Of Rimsky-Kosakov’s Final Opera For The 21st Century. Rimsky-Korsakov wrote 13 operas, yet outside his native Russia they have struggled to establish themselves, notching up only the occasional performance, with the possible exception of his final opera “The Golden Cockerel,” which has always managed to maintain a presence on the international stage.
THEATER & DANCE
operawire.com

Arizona Opera to Adapt ‘Carmen’ into Graphic Novel

Arizona Opera is set to adapt a graphic novel of Bizet’s “Carmen” on Kickstarter. The graphic novel adaptation will be written by Alek Shrader and illustrated by artist P. Craig Russell and Aneke. It will also be lettered by Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou. “It’s a thrill for Arizona Opera...
ARIZONA STATE
operawire.com

Michael Kelly Stars in New Opera ‘The Pleasing Recollection’

Martin Hennessy and Stephen Kitsakos’ new opera “The Pleasing Recollection” will make its New York debut with two performances at Feinstein’s/54Below on April 5 at 7 p.m. and April 6 at 9:30 p.m. Kitsakos’s autobiographical story is set in the mid-1970s and follows a young man...
THEATER & DANCE
operawire.com

Regina Opera to Present ‘Spring Fling’

The Regina Opera is set to present its Spring Fling. The company will present a concert of popular instrumental and operatic music, with selections by Verdi, Puccini, Bizet, Mozart, and other composers. The performance will feature Gillian Watson, Galina Ivannikova, Lindell Carter, Josh LeRose, Virdell Williams, Richard Paratley, Mikhail Parkhomovsky,...
BROOKLYN, NY
operawire.com

Joyce DiDonato & John Nelson to Perform & Record ‘Roméo et Juliette’

Mezzo-soprano Joyce DiDonato and conductor John Nelson will continue their Berlioz series with performances of “Roméo et Juliette” in Strasbourg and Paris. The tour of the work will kick off in Strasboug on June 7 and 8 followed by a performance at the Philharmonie de Paris on June 10, 2022. Nelson will conduct the Orchestre Philharmonique de Strasbourg.
MUSIC
operawire.com

Lincoln Center to Present World Premiere of Georgia Shreve’s ‘Courageous Women of Antiquity’

Lincoln Center will present the world premiere performance of Georgia Shreve’s “Courageous Women of Antiquity” at Alice Tully Hall on April 26, 2022. Shreve’s work comprises two semi-operatic oratorios, one celebrating Lavinia, a woman who defied kings and threats of war, to marry her love, Aeneus, and the other, Anna Komnene, author of the “Alexiad,” a chronicle of her father’s time as the Byzantine Emperor. Shreve’s texts are inspired and stylized after Homer’s “Iliad,” with the “Aeneid” and Komnene’s “Alexiad.”
THEATER & DANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy