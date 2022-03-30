ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Satellite images show apparent devastation, hunger in Mariupol

By Tim Stelloh and Nancy Ing
Cover picture for the articleSatellite images published Tuesday by a U.S. defense contractor appeared to show widespread destruction in residential areas of Mariupol, Ukraine, and the grim reality faced by thousands of hungry civilians who remained. The images, from Colorado-based Maxar Technologies, captured what appeared to be a once-leafy neighborhood that had largely...

Daily Mail

US says Russian troops have been taken out by FROSTBITE, claims Ukraine is ready to take back cities and that Putin's forces are still stuck outside Kyiv with mounting evidence their invasion was poorly planned

Russian troops in Ukraine lack proper cold weather clothing and some have been taken out of the fight by frostbite, a senior U.S. defense official revealed on Tuesday. The official cited it as another example of how Moscow had failed to adequately prepare for the invasion of Ukraine, along with continuing fuel, ammunition and food shortages.
MILITARY
Fox News

US commander estimates nearly three-quarters of Russian forces are dedicated to Ukraine

Gen. Tod Wolters, head of U.S. European Command, said Tuesday that Russia has devoted the vast majority of its military personnel to the invasion of Ukraine. During a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing, Sen. Angus King, D-Maine, noted the large number of Russian reserves committed to the cause, and he asked Wolters what portion of the Russian military was now involved in the invasion.
MILITARY
Vladimir Putin
Emmanuel Macron
Daily Mail

Russian soldier leaps out of his tank as it is blown to pieces in ambush: Videos show how Ukrainian resistance continues, with devastating attacks on armoured vehicles

This is the extraordinary moment a Russian soldier leapt from his tank after it came under aerial bombardment from Ukrainian anti-tank missiles - as Kyiv's forces continue to resist Putin's forces. Two separate clips recorded in recent days in the besieged cities of Mariupol and Kharkiv have shown Russian military...
MILITARY
TheDailyBeast

Putin: Russian Troops Killing Ukrainian Kids Are Heroes

Even as the Kremlin on Wednesday touted a “possible compromise” in peace talks with Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin went on the record to claim Russian soldiers waging war against Ukrainian civilians, including children, are displaying “courage and heroism.” In a speech that sounded both disconnected from reality and paranoid, the Russian leader accused the West of a plot to cancel “Russia” and insisted the country would not be hurt by U.S. sanctions. He said Russia’s “special operation” in Ukraine—in which countless civilians have been killed by Russian troops firing at residential buildings—was going “strictly according to plan.” “All the goals of the special operation will unconditionally be met,” he said in a video address aired by Russian media. Sanctions against Russia will only bolster Russian businesses, he said, telling citizens not to believe the West’s claim that Russian citizens are struggling because of “acts of hostility” by Moscow. The sanctions, he claimed, are part of a conspiracy to divide Russian society and hold back a “strong and contemporary Russia.” “It’s apparent that organizing an economic blitzkrieg against Russia and demoralizing our society, taking us by force, didn’t work,” he said. He went on to announce a series of economic measures aimed at countering the effects of sanctions, including an increase in social assistance, pensions, and the minimum wage.
POLITICS
The Week

Putin's 'Achilles heel' in Ukraine is Russians believing their 'soldiers are dying unnecessarily,' CNN says

Soviet Russia finally pulled out of Afghanistan because fierce Afghan resistance, fueled by U.S.-provided Stinger missiles, were eating away at Russian forces, eventually resulting in 15,000 Russian deaths. "Today the death toll of Russian troops in Ukraine could already match those killed over 10 years in Afghanistan," CNN's Nic Robertson reported early Thursday, citing NATO estimates.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: British official tells Ukrainian family of nine to 'get back in your expensive car and clear off!' as they try to get to UK from Calais - while mother and daughter are also turned back after 1,500-mile drive from war zone

Here's how YOU can help: Donate here to the Mail Force Ukraine Appeal. Readers of Mail Newspapers and MailOnline have always shown immense generosity at times of crisis. Calling upon that human spirit, we are supporting a huge push to raise money for refugees from Ukraine. For, surely, no one...
ADVOCACY
Daily Mail

Teenage Queen’s Guard, 19, who ‘went AWOL to go fight Russia in Ukraine’ is arrested after agreeing to return to UK amid fears rogue soldiers could drag Britain into war

A member of the Queen's Guard has been arrested by military police after leaving his post and heading to Ukraine to fight against Russian invaders. The 19-year-old contacted army bosses while in Ukraine, where he wanted to use his training with the regiment to help Ukrainian forces, and agreed to return to Britain.
U.K.
Daily Mail

Red Army loses 40,000 troops: Total number of Russian soldiers killed, injured or captured in just four weeks shows toll of Vladimir Putin's Ukraine invasion is hitting morale, Nato says

Up to 40,000 Russian soldiers are believed to have been killed, injured or captured since Ukraine was invaded four weeks ago – and yet another of Moscow’s generals has died in action. Nato declared the toll was having a major impact on the morale of President Vladimir Putin’s...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian troops attack and destroy their own troops, tanks

Russian troops attacked other Russian troops early Friday, destroying nine tanks and four armored vehicles in the “friendly fire” incident, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Just now in the Kiev region, near Severinovka, Russian occupation troops started a fight with… Russian occupation forces. As a result,...
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Russia Warns United States: We Have the Might to Put You in Your Place

LONDON (Reuters) -Russia warned the United States on Thursday that Moscow had the might to put the world's pre-eminent superpower in its place and accused the West of stoking a wild Russophobic plot to tear Russia apart. Dmitry Medvedev, who served as president from 2008 to 2012 and is now...
POLITICS

