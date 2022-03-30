ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Lake, MI

Legion to hold fish fry Friday

By Editorial
Mining Journal
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLITTLE LAKE — A fish fry is scheduled for 4:30...

www.miningjournal.net

Comments / 0

Related
Huron Daily Tribune

Looking for a fish fry in Manistee County?

MANISTEE — The Painted Lady Saloon, Chopo's Northside Bar and the Manistee Elks Lodge are among the favorite fish fries in Manistee County, according to a Facebook poll of News Advocate readers. With Lenten season well underway, the News Advocate asked people about their favorite fish fry. The season...
MANISTEE COUNTY, MI
Odessa American

Fish Fry-Yays

Knights of Columbus #3203 and Daughters of Mary has scheduled Fish Fry-Yays fundraiser from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. each Friday during lent, except for Good Friday (March 25), at St. Mary’s Catholic Church cafeteria, 618 E. 18th St. Plates are $12 each. For more information, call 432-332-5334.
ADVOCACY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Little Lake, MI
Local
Michigan Food & Drinks
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Lake, MI
KROC News

WATCH: First Baby Eaglet Of 2022 Hatches On DNR Eagle Cam

Sometimes, baby eagles can also be called chicks or fledglings, depending on their age, but the first eaglet of 2022 in Minnesota has hatched and you can see it on the Eagle Cam. The DNR began the Live Eagle Cam back in 2013 and it quickly became a popular education...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish Fry#Legion#Cod#Shrimp#Food Drink
KSST Radio

Ticket Giveaway: St. James Fish Fry

Friday night Fish Fry is back! You can win 2 tickets to the event hosted by the Knights of Columbus at 297 Texas St here in Sulphur Springs, TX. The FREE tickets are for the March 18th, 2022 event only. Dine in or carry out starting a 5:00pm. Beer battered...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
InsideHook

12 of the Best Deals From Grundens’ Spring Fishing Sale

Any outdoorsman who’s spent time on the water (or watched an episode of any offshore fishing show) has seen Grundens’ gear in action. The company’s trademark waterproof jackets and bibs, originally developed for commercial fishermen working in the world’s toughest conditions, are beloved by both working and recreational anglers alike.
BEAUTY & FASHION
KWQC

Meatless Meals and Freshening Up Your Fish Fry

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Hy-Vee Dietitian Katie Schaeffer shares a White Bean Quinoa and Kale Soup recipe, shares on how to create meatless meals and demonstrates ways for you to freshen up your fish fry. Why Go Meatless at Meal Time? Nutrient-Dense Ingredients:. Beans: They’re packed with protein to help...
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The State

Get Hooked: A new fried fish and chicken spot has opened in Columbia

There’s a new spot for fried fish, chicken and more in the capital city. Hook Fish & Chicken recently opened at 3600 River Drive in Columbia. That’s near the intersection of River Drive and Clement Road, just east of the Broad River. The restaurant was previously located on...
COLUMBIA, SC
Field & Stream

Best Fly Reels of 2022

Fly fishing is unique among rod-and-reel angling, in that you can cast, set the hook, and land a fish without ever using the reel. In fact, that’s quite common—even in saltwater. I’ve landed many a schoolie striped bass by simply stripping in line. Still, we’re almost always hoping to hook a big fish, and when we succeed, you’ll want the best fly reel possible; one with a smooth drag is key to bringing the fish to hand. If an angry multi-pound rainbow trout makes a panicked run downstream, a well-constructed fishing reel will give line when necessary and allow you stop and turn the fish when the time is right.
HOBBIES
Thrillist

Fishwife & Fly by Jing Just Partnered on a New Spicy Snack

I will personally take any opportunity to douse whatever I can in Fly by Jing's Sichuan Chili Crisp. I'm not the only one either. The beloved condiment has cultivated quite the fanbase, and now, it's joining forces with fellow fan-favorite Fishwife—you know, the TikTok famous, certified Hot Girl Food.
FOOD & DRINKS
Field & Stream

F&S Fly of The Week: The Clouser Deep Minnow

We’ve begun hearing welcome reports of striped bass being caught in coastal rivers in the Northeast. The first fly that many striper addicts will cast, on that first chilly morning of a new season, will be a Clouser Deep Minnow. In the 35 years since Bob Clouser invented this brilliant, versatile fly, it has probably caught more stripers than all other striper patterns combined.
HOBBIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy