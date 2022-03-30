ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twitter

Border crossing rules announced

Mining Journal
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSAULT STE. MARIE — With Canadian border entry requirements set to be relaxed Friday, the International Bridge Administration is reminding commuter customers who are resuming international crossings to check their accounts. “We’re ready to welcome back our customers from both sides of the...

www.miningjournal.net

Comments / 0

Related
WIVB

Crossing the border into Canada is about to get a lot easier

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Canadian authorities are making it a lot easier to cross the border, by dropping the COVID test requirement starting April 1. Families on both sides of the border told News 4 they were “elated.”. The testing requirements were at times confusing, when would you...
BUFFALO, NY
Land Line Media

Truck freight crossing the borders slowed down in January

The year is off to a relatively slow start regarding cross-border freight, with truck freight across the borders down slightly in January. According to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics, cross-border freight by trucks was down about 1% in January compared with December, when truck freight crossing the borders went down by 5%. November was also a slow month for North American truck freight, resulting in a streak of month-to-month declines.
INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico

The next five-year offshore leasing program must be in place by July 1 - but it's well behind schedule. Jeopardized American energy security and a cost of thousands of U.S. jobs and billions in government revenue. That’s what we could see if there is a lapse in the U.S. Department...
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tolls#Canada#Border Crossing#Canadian Border#Sault Ste#Prox#Michigan Gov Iba
The Independent

Chinese villager with no engineering expertise stopped from flying helicopter made with boat engine

A villager in China’s Jiangsu province was stopped by the police for attempting to test-fly his home-made helicopter, local reports said.A press release by the local police said that Chen Ruihua, 59, was stopped from testing his aircraft after he was caught with it by the roadside.“We saw him standing there with his helicopter and asked him what he was doing, and we found out that he had been test-flying the aircraft before we spotted him and had done so several times,” a policeman, surnamed Wang, was quoted as saying to the South China Morning Post.Police asked Mr Chen to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

The U.S. and Canada Reestablish the Cross-Border Crime Forum

Officials discussed Cybercrime, Violent Extremism, Public Safety,. WASHINGTON, March 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Guided by our shared commitment outlined in President Biden and Prime Minister Trudeau's February 2021 Roadmap for a Renewed U.S.-Canada Partnership to re-establish the Cross-Border Crime Forum (CBCF), the Attorney General of the United States, Merrick Garland, and the U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security, Alejandro N. Mayorkas, along with Canada's Minister of Justice and Attorney General, David Lametti, and Minister of Public Safety, Marco Mendicino, met today in Washington, D.C. to discuss how to enhance collaboration between our two countries to counter cross-border crime and make our communities safer.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
BBC

Covid: Wales agrees to end pandemic border rules

Welsh Health Minister Eluned Morgan has agreed to follow the UK government in scrapping the remaining Covid border measures. Rules requiring unvaccinated people to take tests, and for travellers to fill in passenger location forms, will end. But Ms Morgan said Wales was ending the restrictions "reluctantly" and was "extremely...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Enbridge, Shell among projects picked to explore developing Canada's first carbon storage hubs

CALGARY, Alberta, March 31 (Reuters) - Canada's main oil-producing province Alberta on Thursday selected six proposals to move forward with developing Canada's first carbon storage hubs, intended to help cut climate-warming emissions by permanently sequestering them underground. The six proposals are projects put forward by Enbridge Inc (ENB.TO), Shell (SHEL.L),...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

Canada's Supreme Court upholds C$9m fine on maple syrup thief

Canada's top court has imposed a C$9.1m ($7.3m; £5.5m) fine on a man behind one of the country's stickiest crimes - the theft of 3,000 tonnes of maple syrup. The so-called Great Canadian Maple Syrup Heist saw the loss of nearly C$18m worth of syrup from the country's reserves by a group of thieves.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Daily South

Official Rules

Void outside the 50 United States and where prohibited. Do not proceed in this site if you are not at least 21 years of age and a legal resident of, and located within, one of the 50 United States, or the District of Columbia, (excluding Puerto Rico) at the time of entry.
HOBBIES
Vice

The US Hunt for Cartel Sniper Rifles in Mexico

MORELIA, Mexico — The .50-caliber sniper rifles stood out from the rest of the arsenal in the evidence locker room in the Mexican state of Michoacan, ground zero for one of Mexico's bloodiest cartel wars. “That’s the highest caliber that we’ve had,” said Pedro Gutiérrez, who runs the storage...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

Fights over illegal fishing lead to armed conflict, deaths

Protesters from across Sri Lanka descended on the nation’s capital in February, shouting above the street noise and pumping their fists in the air in frustration. The group was made up of fishermen and their supporters, and their rage was sparked by the Indian boats that regularly sail into Sri Lankan waters by the thousands, hauling away valuable sea cucumbers and prawns. Sri Lankan fishermen say they’ve lost business, and some have lost their lives in confrontations with foreign crews.
SOCIETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy