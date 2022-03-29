ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

NJM Insurance Group Supports Rutgers Future Scholars

Rutgers
 1 day ago

Contribution to aid aspiring N.J. middle schoolers on their path to earning a college degree. NJM Insurance Group (NJM) has contributed $100,000 to support Rutgers Future Scholars, a nationally acclaimed college access program for promising first-generation-to-college middle school students in New Jersey. Rutgers Future Scholars is among several college...

support.rutgers.edu

Comments / 0

Related
the University of Delaware

Honoring success, supporting future achievement

For 20 years, starting during her doctoral studies at Stanford University, Professor Cristina Archer has studied the atmosphere with an eye on how what she is learning can be used to improve lives. So far that has meant working in two main areas: air pollution and wind power. “Of course...
ENVIRONMENT
NorthEast Times

Scholars

Students at Fairleigh Dickinson University’s Florham, New Jersey campus have been named to the honors list for the fall 2021 semester. To qualify for the honors list, a student must carry a 3.5 or better grade point average out of a possible 4.0 and be enrolled in a minimum of 12 letter-graded hours (four courses). Local members of the honors list are Madison Lind and Kamille Freitas.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Independent

College grad exposes sorority’s ranking system: ‘The ultimate way to pit women against one another’

A college graduate exposed how active members of her former sorority ranked potential new members in a viral video.The video, which was posted to TikTok by popular content creator Eli Rallo, showed the points system her sorority sisters assigned to Greek life hopefuls during their recruitment process. Rallo, 23, was a member of the sorority Sigma Kappa while attending the University of Michigan. The video, which was shared last February, now has over one million views. Sororities and fraternities are social organisations at US colleges which are identified by letters of the Greek alphabet.“If you pretend not to know about...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Axios

Study: Pandemic likely exacerbated Latino college gap

A higher percentage of Latino and Black students planned to cancel their college plans in Fall 2021 than their white counterparts, a study found. Why it matters: Latinos already lag behind in educational attainment, which stunts their upward mobility. The pandemic has likely made the Latino college gap even worse.
COLLEGES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Trenton, NJ
City
Newark, NJ
City
New Brunswick, NJ
Newark, NJ
Society
Newark, NJ
Education
City
Rahway, NJ
City
Piscataway Township, NJ
Reason.com

Academic Freedom Alliance Letter to Princeton University

The Academic Freedom Alliance released a public letter to Princeton University calling on the university to reaffirm the academic freedom of classics professor Joshua Katz. On July 8, 2020, Professor Joshua Katz published an opinion piece in an online journal reacting to the July 4th public letter signed by many members of the Princeton faculty. In that piece he criticized a student group that had operated on campus a few year earlier and hyperbolically characterized it as a "small local terrorist group." This piece generated a series of responses on campus, including the university's spokesman claim that Professor Katz would be investigated for potential disciplinary action as a result of his extramural speech. More recently, in a university-sponsored freshman orientation event Professor Katz was singled out for criticism by the Carl Fields Center for Equality and Cultural Understanding. On a website of the university and co-sponsored by myriad university administrative units including the Office of the Vice Provost of Institutional Equity and Diversity, Professor Katz is held out as an example of a professor making a racist statement and is shown being denounced by the university president, the Classics department, and the chairs of two academic units for engaging in racist speech.
COLLEGES
Reason.com

David Lat on Yale Law Dean's Comments on the March 10 Incident

From his Original Jurisdiction today, an excerpt (though the whole thing is much worth reading):. Here's what the policy—which Dean Gerken never quotes from in her message, oddly enough—actually provides: (1) "a university event, activity, or its regular or essential operations may not be disrupted"; (2) protesters "may not interfere with a speaker's ability to speak or attendees' ability to attend, listen and hear"; and (3) "[s]itting in or otherwise occupying a building in a way that blocks access or otherwise interferes with university events or operations" is not permitted.
ADVOCACY
US News and World Report

Helping High School Students Who’ve Fallen Off the College Track

The crushing COVID-19 pandemic – its variants now disrupting a third consecutive school year – continues to push high school students off track for college enrollment. The exact number of students who have given up on graduating high school due to the pandemic is still an unknown, but early indicators are alarming. A June 2021 survey by the consulting group McKinsey & Company found that 17% of high school seniors who had previously planned to attend postsecondary education were no longer aiming to go. Among low-income high school seniors, 26% had abandoned their plans. And graduation rates dipped across at least 20 states in 2021, a Chalkbeat analysis found.
CHANTILLY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Njm Insurance Group#Insurance#College Degree#Charity#Rutgers Future Scholars
Sarmad Khan

Why You Should Visit Grad Schools Before Applying

Grad school is an investment. Even if you land a great scholarship, you’re still investing your time. Yet for most of us, it’s an investment of both time and money. Subsequently, if you can feasibly visit the universities you’re applying to, you’ll thank yourself later. It’s difficult if you’re applying to institutions all over the country. But if you can drive to your prospective universities, do it.
Reason.com

High-Quality 'Public' Schools Don't Want Low-Income Students

Public education nationwide is not as free or equal as many would like to believe it is. Most K–12 school children are assigned to their public school through geographic school districts. Educational opportunities are largely determined by where parents can afford to live. Congress acknowledged this in a 2019 Joint Economic Committee report stating, "Families are faced with the reality that attending a high-performing public school often requires paying more for housing, and many students' educational opportunities are limited as a result."
WASHINGTON, DC
US News and World Report

U.S. News Ranks 2023 Best Graduate Schools

People attend graduate school for all sorts of reasons: to obtain an influential, meaningful or prestigious job; to increase their knowledge and skills in a field; to boost their earning power; to facilitate a career change or a promotion; to better contribute to society or fulfill their own potential. Graduate...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy