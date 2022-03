BROOKFIELD — A 36-year-old man died when his motor vehicle crashed into a creek in Madison County early Sunday morning, according to the Madison County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff's deputies said Travis Chesebro, of West Edmonton, Otsego County, was northbound at a high rate of speed on Beaver Creek Road at about 4:30 a.m. when his 2006 Jeep Cherokee went off the west shoulder. Deputies said the Jeep struck several trees and overturned, becoming partially submerged in a nearby creek.

MADISON COUNTY, NY ・ 10 DAYS AGO