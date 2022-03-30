ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, IN

Sheriff's Office steps up patrols to enhance school bus safety

By The Reporter
readthereporter.com
 1 day ago

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office will be out in full force this spring to ensure students remain safe when traveling to and from school. Over the next couple of weeks, officers will be positioned along bus routes and in school zones where they will be on high alert for stop-arm violations,...

readthereporter.com

