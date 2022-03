Iowa men’s basketball guard Joe Toussaint has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, he announced on Twitter on Tuesday afternoon. “After much consideration and thought, I have decided to pursue an expanded role at another institution,” Toussaint said in a statement. “I am thankful to my teammates, coaches, and fans for a memorable three years. Winning a Big Ten championship and building lifelong relationships during my time in Iowa City is something I will always cherish.”

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO