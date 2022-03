Angular 7+ gives us access to a new virtual scrolling behavior in the Material Component Development Kit (CDK) It provides tools for looping over data that only renders elements when they are visible in the viewport. It provides a better and more dynamic way of rendering long lists of items in DOM efficiently. With an increase in data size it will slow our application, it will start bloating our DOM and page with a long list of data. It will improve page performance and the data loading experience.

CODING & PROGRAMMING ・ 2 DAYS AGO