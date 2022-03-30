Thompson Falls fundraiser to assist Ukrainians

If you, like many others around the world, have seen the many heart-wrenching images of the hardships thrust upon the people of Ukraine, and would like to do something from Montana, a man and a church in Thompson Falls have an excellent way to help.

On Saturday evening, April 2, the St. Williams Catholic Church in Thompson Falls is hosting a dinner and silent auction to raise funds to aid and assist the millions of people who have been negatively affected by war.

The event will begin at 5 p.m. and run until 7:30. Auction items are being donated and more are welcome for the silent auction in hopes of raising as much money as possible to send to the niece of a Thompson Falls man.

The niece, Sharon Bordina, who is from Priest River, Idaho and has been living in Ukraine for 25 years after marrying a Ukraine citizen, is working with Youth With A Mission (YWAM) to do what it can to help displaced Ukrainians who have poured across the boarder into Poland where Borodina and her group and doing what they can to help.

They are also helping aid get to people inside Ukraine, according to Thompson Falls resident Sam Helvey.

“We’ve had people from all over this area wanting to help and we’ve collected some pretty good things to auction off,” he said. “We will be auctioning a whole pig, a side of beef, a rifle, a pistol and several other items to raise as much as we possibly can”.

In addition to the auction, the church is serving a Mexican dinner of enchiladas and taco for a $15 donation to those who attend.

“Knowing that people are praying for them and care about them can really make a difference,” Helvey said. “This is about support and love and making a difference if we can”.

People wishing to make a donation, donate an item for auction or attend the dinner can call Sherri 406 223-02792 or Tori at 406 396-0963.

The church is located at 416 Preston Avenue in Thompson Falls.