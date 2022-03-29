ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Land O' Lakes, FL

Act Now and Take Advantage of Current Pricing at Cornerstone Pros

By Special to The Laker/Lutz News
The Laker/Lutz News
 2 days ago

If you’re looking to update your air conditioning and/or water heater, and considering adding a home generator, Cornerstone Pros recommends you act now before more price increases are passed on from manufacturers to local dealers. Like manufacturing companies everywhere, plants that make mechanical systems for homes are faced...

lakerlutznews.com

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

10 Jobs That Hire Older Workers

The Great Resignation may bring good news for jobseekers over age 50: Many companies are actively seeking new workers and are willing to offer flexible, accommodating schedules. When making hiring decisions, many employers particularly value skills and experience, according to a 2021 AARP survey of human resources employees. Companies particularly value workers who are 50 or older for their professionalism and problem solving skills, the survey found.
JOBS
B.R. Shenoy

Target hikes minimum wage up to $24/hour for some workers

"The market has changed. We want to continue to have an industry-leading position.” —Target CEO Brian Cornell to The Associated Press. “It's just a good business decision to keep on raising hourly wages for workers as it will help retain the top talent that is driving strong sales and profits.” — Target CFO Michael Fiddelke.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Land O' Lakes, FL
Local
Florida Business
morningbrew.com

Bosses with a business degree are more likely to cut wages

American business schools are more adept at training future managers to lower wages than to increase sales, according to a new paper circulated by the National Bureau of Economic Research. The paper looked at businesses in the US and Denmark and found similar results in both countries: Managers with a...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Walmart plans to hire over 50,000 U.S. workers in Q1

March 16 (Reuters) - Walmart Inc (WMT.N) said on Wednesday it plans to hire more than 50,000 workers in the United States in the first quarter, as the U.S. retailer looks to bolster its fulfillment centers and stores. Walmart said the new hires would fill roles at its stores, clubs,...
BUSINESS
Fortune

Business school graduates could be bad news for American employees

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Workers lose out on pay if their company’s CEO is replaced by a manager with business-specific education, according to a new report published last week by the National Bureau of Economic Research.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Improvements#Air Conditioning Units
HackerNoon

How Should Businesses Take Advantage of the Digital Era?

Because of their cloud architecture, contemporary security policies, agile corporate cultures, and the complete range of business-enabling technology (which they had implemented in previous years), organizations that had fully embraced the advantages of digital transformation were able to make quick modifications. Companies and NGOs who were behind in their digital activities had a difficult time adapting to the year's quickly shifting economic and social landscape. The advantages of digital transformation are being realized by organizations of all kinds. For organizations, it helps them to upgrade their outdated processes, expedite efficient procedures and boost security. More than two-thirds of boards of directors have increased their digital business activities in the aftermath of the COVID-19 epidemic, according to a mid-2020 Gartner poll, and almost half expect to change their firms' business models as a consequence.
TECHNOLOGY
Shelby Reporter

Jefferson State offering free training for in-demand food industry jobs

Jefferson State Community College and the Alabama Community College System (ACCS) have worked alongside the state’s Hospitality and Tourism associations to create free customized training for employees seeking immediate jobs in the Food Services industry. This free training will ensure participants learn skills needed to work in the food...
ECONOMY
The Penny Hoarder

What Is The Best Hiring Platform? 2022 Update

Are you in need of quality employees? If posting jobs on your company website alone isn’t bringing you the high caliber candidates you’re looking for, it’s time to start utilizing an outside hiring platform. But figuring out which one of these job sites to go with can...
JOBS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
Andre Oentoro

Create Sustainable Impact With Your Small Business

Practical Ways To Adopt Sustainable Business Solutions. We want our small businesses to grow and expand, but as we continue to do so, we also feed off from our environmental resources even more. This creates an imbalance in the ecosystem. These days, a lot of businesses have started adopting sustainable practices.
SMALL BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Eastman Closing in on Molecular Recycling Facility Site

Click here to read the full article. Eastman said this is a key step in its plan to invest up to $1 billion to build the largest material-to-material molecular recycling plant. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalFashion for Good Selects 8 for 2022 Global Innovation ProgramStudy Shows Naia Fibers Disintegrate, Biodegrade in Ocean Within MonthsClosing the Loop on Fashion Waste with Molecular RecyclingBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
LOS ANGELES, CA
CNET

Apple Announces $50M Education Fund for Supply Chain Workers

Apple is launching a $50 million fund for supply chain workers. The Supplier Employee Development Fund will go toward helping workers develop career skills and support education initiatives, as well as workplace rights, Apple said Wednesday in a release. The company predicts that over 100,000 employees in its supply chain...
BUSINESS
CNBC

Companies added 455,000 jobs in March, slightly more than expected, ADP says

ADP said private payrolls grew by 455,000 in March, slightly more than expected. Leisure and hospitality led the job gains, adding 161,000 positions. The release comes two days ahead of the government's nonfarm payrolls report, which is expected to show growth of 490,000. Companies added jobs at a solid pace...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy