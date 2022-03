At Society, Victor offers to buy Michael and Lauren dinner. It’s the least he can do after what Baldwin went through in a Peruvian prison. Lauren snarks, “The very least.” She’s irked to hear Michael plans to keep working for Victor. Michael reminds her the Mustache didn’t have him locked up; that was Ashland, who has given him a personal reason to finish this fight.

BUSINESS ・ 6 HOURS AGO