LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As the ice and snow covering melts early this spring, it may be more likely for you to find dead fish or other aquatic animals in Michigan lakes. While such sights can be startling, the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is reminding everyone that this is a normal occurrence, as frigid winter conditions can cause fish and other water creatures such as turtles, frogs, toads, and crayfish to die.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO