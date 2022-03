There were several expected additions to the Oregon Ducks roster on Tuesday morning when the team resumed spring practices, with a handful of early enrollees joining the team and a couple of veteran transfers finally landing in Eugene as well. However, there was one surprise addition to the field: safety JJ Greenfield. Greenfield was not listed on the updated roster that was given to media members ahead of the practice, but he was out on the field with the team, and later confirmed by head coach Dan Lanning to be with the team right now, though not on scholarship. RelatedJersey numbers for Oregon...

EUGENE, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO