Well, it was fun while it lasted. Once a part of the sweepstakes for five-star defensive lineman Lebbeus Overton, the highly-touted member of the 2022 class has committed to the Texas A&M Aggies. It doesn’t come as much of a surprise as recruiting services 247Sports and On3 were trending Overton toward Texas A&M in recent days. Still, the Sooners have to be disappointed they didn’t get a chance to host Overton on an official visit.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 5 HOURS AGO