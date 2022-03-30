Terrorists defenders

Click here to read the full article. Police in Washington, D.C. have discovered five fetuses in the home of an anti-abortion activist, according to a statement the Metropolitan Police provided Rolling Stone on Thursday. On Wednesday, Mar. 30, around 12:30 pm, the statement said, police responded to a tip about “potential bio-hazard material” at a house in the city’s Capitol Hill neighborhood. When officers arrived, they found five fetuses inside the residence. According to local news reports, the home was occupied by anti-abortion activist Lauren Handy. Earlier this month, Handy, who founded the anti-abortion group Mercy Missions, and eight other anti-abortion...

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 4 HOURS AGO