ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Terrorists defenders

By Clay Jones
MetroTimes
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLocal journalism is information. Information is power....

www.metrotimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Leeds boy, 15, accused of planning terrorist attack

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with planning a terrorist attack, Counter Terrorism Policing North East said. The teenager, who is from Leeds, was arrested on Saturday "in a pre-planned, intelligence-led operation", officers said. He has been charged with engaging in the preparation of an act of terrorism. The boy,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Two teenagers in court accused of preparing terrorist acts

Two teenagers have appeared in court charged with terrorist offences. Al-Arafat Hassan, 19, from Enfield, north London, and a 15-year-old boy from Leeds each face a charge of preparing terrorist acts. The two appeared at the Old Bailey via video link and were remanded in custody. A plea hearing has...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Woman left to die in squalor by father and brother, court told

A vulnerable woman died in "horrific" conditions after her father and brother failed to care for her or seek medical help, a court has heard. Julie Burdett, 61, weighed 4st 10lb (30kg) when paramedics were called to her Leicester home, jurors were told. Leicester Crown Court heard "extreme" hoarders Ralph...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
Rolling Stone

Police Find Five Fetuses in Anti-Abortion Activist’s Home

Click here to read the full article. Police in Washington, D.C. have discovered five fetuses in the home of an anti-abortion activist, according to a statement the Metropolitan Police provided Rolling Stone on Thursday. On Wednesday, Mar. 30, around 12:30 pm, the statement said, police responded to a tip about “potential bio-hazard material” at a house in the city’s Capitol Hill neighborhood. When officers arrived, they found five fetuses inside the residence.  According to local news reports, the home was occupied by anti-abortion activist Lauren Handy. Earlier this month, Handy, who founded the anti-abortion group Mercy Missions, and eight other anti-abortion...
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy