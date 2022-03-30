ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BlueSky Workshops Weekly Meeting

 1 day ago

Join BlueSky Workshops as we imagine and...

Scott Boudin Festival is Looking for Volunteers

The Scott Boudin Festival is right around the corner. The infamous festival will take place from April 22 to April 24, 2022. The Scott Boudin Festival is in need of volunteers to help out during the festival weekend. If you are interested in helping out you can sign up here.
Pet of the Week | Meet Callie

Callie is a 7-year-old, medium-sized, Brindle and white, American Staffordshire and bull terrier mix. Callie is the most affectionate and lovable gal you will ever meet, say officials at the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society. She is all about people and being with the ones she loves. Her dream is to be the only pet, and she will love you and adore you to no end. She prefers to snooze the day away on a comfy bed or lounging around soaking up the sun, rather than going on adventures or walks. If your dream dog entails hugs, cuddle time and snuggling up watching movies, then Callie is your gal.
Out & About April 2022

The annual Two Waters Arts Alliance juried show returned to the Crandall Center at the Mustard Seed Project in Key Center March 1 after a two-year Covid-induced hiatus. The show in 2019 attracted 16 ...
