BlueSky Workshops Weekly Meeting

Callie is a 7-year-old, medium-sized, Brindle and white, American Staffordshire and bull terrier mix. Callie is the most affectionate and lovable gal you will ever meet, say officials at the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society. She is all about people and being with the ones she loves. Her dream is to be the only pet, and she will love you and adore you to no end. She prefers to snooze the day away on a comfy bed or lounging around soaking up the sun, rather than going on adventures or walks. If your dream dog entails hugs, cuddle time and snuggling up watching movies, then Callie is your gal.

WENATCHEE, WA ・ 17 DAYS AGO