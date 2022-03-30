ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Burns: Three Things we learned from a third-straight win

NHL
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tampa Bay Lightning seem to have found their mojo. After dropping six of eight games heading into the final two games of an 11-cities-in-11-games stretch, the Lightning have rebounded with three-straight victories and appear to be getting their game back in order with the playoffs a little over a month...

www.nhl.com

Comments / 0

Related
NHL

MTL@CAR: What you need to know

RALEIGH - The Canadiens will be looking for a first win on their current four-game road trip - and a first win against the Hurricanes this season - on Thursday at PNC Arena. The game in Carolina is the third stop of a trip which saw the Habs fall 3-2 to the New Jersey Devils in a shootout on Sunday, and 7-4 to the Florida Panthers in regulation on Tuesday. Montreal showed resolve in both games, battling back from multi-goal deficits before ultimately falling short.
NHL
NHL

5 TAKEAWAYS: Lomberg has career night in win over Canadiens

Interviews with Interim Head Coach Andrew Brunette and forward Jonathan Huberdeau. Named the first star of the game, Ryan Lomberg scored two goals and added an assist to help lead the Panthers to an exhilarating 7-4 win over the Canadiens at FLA Live Arena on Tuesday. "He was the heartbeat...
NHL
NHL

LA Kings @ Calgary Flames: How to Watch

What you need to know ahead of the game against the Calgary Flames:. Where: Scotiabank Saddledome (Calgary, Alberta) Flames: 40 - 18 - 8 (88 pts) Kings: 36 - 23 - 10 (82 pts) The Kings of won their last five games in the second half of back-to-back's. The Kings...
NHL
NHL

Minnesota Wild Signs Alex Goligoski to a Two-Year Contract Extension

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has signed defenseman Alex Goligoski to a two-year, $4 million contract extension ($2 million average annual value) that goes through the 2023-24 season. Goligoski, 36 (7/30/85), has tallied 28 points (2-26=28), 32...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Stamkos
Person
Nikita Kucherov
Person
Brayden Point
Person
Victor Hedman
Person
Martin St. Louis
Person
Anthony Cirelli
Person
Jordan Staal
Person
Sebastian Aho
Person
Andrei Vasilevskiy
NHL

SAY WHAT: 'WE KNOW WE CAN DO BETTER'

What was talked about following a 2-1 setback to the Avs. "They scored two and we only scored one, so yeah, our penalty kill has got to be better. Letting in too many goals the last few games. We've got to pick that up if we want to be good down the stretch here. The powerplay got us a big goal there, 5-on-3, we got a good look there in the third but didn't capitalize. 5-on-5, we played good in the first and second and in the third, they came out better than us. Overall, wasn't good enough."
NHL
NHL

Maven's Memories: 9 Memories At Age 90

In honor of Stan Fischler's 90th birthday, nine of his favorite Islanders memories. People often ask me how -- and why -- I keep busy writing at age 90 and my answer is simple: my love of hockey and the Islanders comprise my prime sources of motivation. To celebrate my...
NHL
NHL

LA Kings @ Edmonton Oilers: How to Watch

With playoff seating on the line, the Kings heading to Edmonton for a big matchup. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Edmonton Oilers:. Where: Rogers Place (Edmonton, Alberta) Watch: Bally Sports West. Listen: Kings Audio Network on iHeart Radio. Team Records:. Oilers: 37 - 25...
NHL
NHL

Projected Lineup: Canes at Lightning

TAMPA, FL. - The Carolina Hurricanes will be without the services of forward Jesperi Kotkaniemi as they take on the Tampa Bay Lightning Tuesday. The first-year Cane suffered a lower-body injury after he was checked by Lars Eller in the final seconds of Monday's 6-1 victory over the Washington Capitals. Pre-game tonight Rod Brind'Amour said that he did not have an update aside from that he'd be looked at again tomorrow.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
NHL

Thomas' Five Storylines - WPG @ BUF

Connor and Schmidt out, Heinola's play, and much more!. As the Jets begin their two-game road trip tonight in Buffalo, they will be without leading scorer Kyle Connor and defenceman Nate Schmidt. Both players have entered COVID protocol and won't be available for tonight's game, tomorrow night in Toronto and Saturday's home game against Los Angeles. Connor was the only Jet to have played in all 67 contests so far this season, Schmidt had only missed one game. Connor is tied for sixth in the NHL with 82 points and is fifth in the league with 41 goals. Schmidt is the teams leader in points by a defenceman with 31.
NHL
NHL

Live Blog: Lightning vs. Hurricanes

Live updates from Tuesday's matchup between the Bolts and Canes in Tampa. The Lightning and Hurricanes wrap up their regular season series on Tuesday night at AMALIE Arena. Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 4, Hurricanes 3 - OT Radio broadcaster Dave Mishkin recaps Tampa Bay's overtime win on Tuesday. by Dave...
NHL
NHL

Preview: Ducks Prepare for Two-Game Set vs. Stars at Honda Center

The Ducks prepare for a rare two-game set against a former divisional foe, hosting the Dallas Stars tonight at Honda Center. The Stars are the 31st and final unique opponent to face Anaheim this season as the clubs will play their entire-three game season series in the campaign's final month.
NHL
NHL

Zucker Will Play Tonight in Minnesota

It's official: Jason Zucker will return to the lineup tonight against the Wild. It will be the forward's first time playing in Minnesota since the Penguins acquired him from the State of Hockey just prior to the trade deadline over two years ago on Feb. 10, 2020. "It seems crazy...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Carolina Hurricanes
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Tampa Bay Lightning
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL

5 takeaways: Confidence goes a long way in comeback victory over Ducks

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- The Stars weren't discouraged when they entered the second intermission down by a goal. In fact, it was the opposite. Coach Rick Bowness said the team had confidence entering the final frame, and that mindset resulted in the game-tying and go-ahead markers to give the Stars a 3-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday.
NHL
NHL

Official Stars Podcast: Why confidence is key for Stars late in games

This week, DallasStars.com's Mike Heika joins host Daryl "Razor" Reaugh to discuss the Stars' recent confidence late in games, and why they've become a difficult team to score against. March 31, 2022. This week, DallasStars.com's Mike Heika joins host Daryl "Razor" Reaugh to discuss the Stars' recent confidence late in...
NHL
NHL

GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Kings 3 (SO)

EDMONTON, AB - Good teams find ways to win games like Wednesday night. Connor McDavid became the first player this season to reach 100 points, recording a goal and assist, while Leon Draisaitl inched closer to the 50-goal mark with his 49th of the campaign as the Oilers fought their way to a 4-3 shootout victory over the Los Angeles Kings that marks the club's eighth straight win on home ice.
NHL
NHL

BLOG: Practice notes from Thursday's optional skate

EDMONTON, AB - The Oilers held an optional practice on Thursday afternoon after claiming a 4-3 shootout win over the Los Angeles Kings in a playoff-charged victory at Rogers Place that marked their eighth straight win on home ice. "I think our players feel the juice in the building," Head...
NHL
NHL

Bruins goalies, Pacific Division race discussed on 'NHL @TheRink' podcast

NHL.com staff writer Benjamin also talks about Canucks historic front office. The Boston Bruins goaltending situation, the Vancouver Canucks historic front office, and the race for the Stanley Cup Playoffs in the Pacific Division were three of the topics discussed on "NHL @TheRink" podcast this week. Co-hosts Dan Rosen and...
NHL
NHL

Devils Travel to Beantown to Face Bruins | PRE-GAME STORY

New Jersey hits a one-game road trip to Boston before a four-game homestand. The Devils are on the road ahead of playing a four-game homestand. The team is in Boston to face off against the Bruins. You can watch the game on MSG+ or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.
NHL
NHL

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 4, Hurricanes 3 - OT

As Steven Stamkos stated afterwards, the Lightning played a complete game. For most of the night, they efficiently cleared pucks from their own end, which helped neutralize Carolina's aggressive forecheck. That solid puck management was part of an excellent defensive performance overall - the Lightning held the 'Canes to just 19 shots on net and only a handful of scoring chances. The Lightning had an excellent night on the special teams, going 2-2 on the PK and 3-4 on the power play. In scoring those three power play goals against Carolina's top ranked penalty kill, the Lightning became the first team this season to tally three power play goals in a game against the Hurricanes. And finally, the Lightning showed resiliency - even with their strong team defense, they did fall behind on three separate occasions. They rallied, however, and, for the second time in the last three games, scored the OT winner during a four-on-three power play.
NHL
NHL

Preview: Blues at Canucks

BLUES Vladimir Tarasenko recorded three points - including the 500th of his career - in a 4-1 win for the Blues against the Vancouver Canucks on Monday night at Enterprise Center. Tarasenko became just the fifth player in Blues history to reach 500 points with the club, joining Bernie Federko,...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy