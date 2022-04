DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Spring Break is a time when kids can celebrate a recess from the classroom but it can also be a time when powerful lessons are learned. Dr. Linda Silver, CEO of the Perot Museum of Nature and Science, explains, “Kids who are participating in these activities that we’ve got going on… they don’t even realize necessarily that they’re doing science and technology. They just think they’re having fun.”

