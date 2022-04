The 5-foot-6 senior guard recently led the Royals to the Mountain Christian League tournament title. "She was selected Most Valuable Player of the Mountain Christian League before the championship game and then went out and proved why she was selected with 13 points, 14 rebounds and 13 steals," NICS coach Jerry Bittner said. "Danica broke Oaks Academy's full-game press time and time again — while playing the whole game — with three turnovers."

BASKETBALL ・ 1 DAY AGO