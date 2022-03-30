ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Selective histone methyltransferase G9a inhibition reduces metastatic development of Ewing sarcoma through the epigenetic regulation of NEU1

By Daniel J. GarcÃa-DomÃnguez
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEwing sarcoma (EWS) is an aggressive bone and soft tissue tumor with high susceptibility to metastasize. The underlying molecular mechanisms leading to EWS metastases remain poorly understood. Epigenetic changes have been implicated in EWS tumor growth and progression. Linking epigenetics and metastases may provide insight into novel molecular targets in EWS...

Nature.com

BRCA1 mutations in high-grade serous ovarian cancer are associated with proteomic changes in DNA repair, splicing, transcription regulation and signaling

Despite recent advances in the management of BRCA1 mutated high-grade serous ovarian cancer (HGSC), the physiology of these tumors remains poorly understood. Here we provide a comprehensive molecular understanding of the signaling processes that drive HGSC pathogenesis with the addition of valuable ubiquitination profiling, and their dependency on BRCA1 mutation-state directly in patient-derived tissues. Using a multilayered proteomic approach, we show the tight coordination between the ubiquitination and phosphorylation regulatory layers and their role in key cellular processes related to BRCA1-dependent HGSC pathogenesis. In addition, we identify key bridging proteins, kinase activity, and post-translational modifications responsible for molding distinct cancer phenotypes, thus providing new opportunities for therapeutic intervention, and ultimately advance towards a more personalized patient care.
CANCER
Nature.com

Tumor-suppressive role of Smad ubiquitination regulatory factor 2 in patients with colorectal cancer

Smad ubiquitination regulatory factor 2 (Smurf2) plays various roles in cancer progression. However, the correlation between Smurf2 and clinical outcomes has not been determined in patients diagnosed with colorectal cancer and colorectal liver metastases. We analyzed 66 patients with colorectal cancer who developed liver metastases. Smurf2 expression was assessed using immunohistochemical analysis of primary and metastatic liver tumors. High Smurf2 expression in both primary and metastatic tumors was significantly associated with longer overall survival time and time to surgical failure. Multivariate analyses revealed that low Smurf2 expression in primary tumors was an independent predictor of poor prognosis. In vitro experiments using colon cancer cell lines demonstrated that short interfering RNA knockdown of Smurf2 increased cell migration and tumor sphere formation. Western blot analyses revealed that Smurf2 knockdown increased the protein expression of epithelial cell adhesion molecule (EpCAM). Thus, in summary, high Smurf2 expression in cancer cells was found to be an independent predictor of better prognosis in patients with primary colorectal cancer and consequent liver metastases. The tumor-suppressive role of Smurf2 was found to be associated with cell migration and EpCAM expression; hence, Smurf2 can be considered a positive biomarker of cancer stem cell-like properties.
CANCER
Nature.com

Complex roles of nicotinamide N-methyltransferase in cancer progression

Nicotinamide N-methyltransferase (NNMT) is an intracellular methyltransferase, catalyzing the N-methylation of nicotinamide (NAM) to form 1-methylnicotinamide (1-MNAM), in which S-adenosyl-l-methionine (SAM) is the methyl donor. High expression of NNMT can alter cellular NAM and SAM levels, which in turn, affects nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+)-dependent redox reactions and signaling pathways, and remodels cellular epigenetic states. Studies have revealed that NNMT plays critical roles in the occurrence and development of various cancers, and analysis of NNMT expression levels in different cancers from The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA) dataset indicated that NNMT might be a potential biomarker and therapeutic target for tumor diagnosis and treatment. This review provides a comprehensive understanding of recent advances on NNMT functions in different tumors and deciphers the complex roles of NNMT in cancer progression.
CANCER
Nature.com

Irisin protects against vascular calcification by activating autophagy and inhibiting NLRP3-mediated vascular smooth muscle cell pyroptosis in chronic kidney disease

Irisin protects the cardiovascular system against vascular diseases. However, its role in chronic kidney disease (CKD) -associated vascular calcification (VC) and the underlying mechanisms remain unclear. In the present study, we investigated the potential link among Irisin, pyroptosis, and VC under CKD conditions. During mouse vascular smooth muscle cell (VSMC) calcification induced by Î²-glycerophosphate (Î²-GP), the pyroptosis level was increased, as evidenced by the upregulated expression of pyroptosis-related proteins (cleaved CASP1, GSDMD-N, and IL1B) and pyroptotic cell death (increased numbers of PI-positive cells and LDH release). Reducing the pyroptosis levels by a CASP1 inhibitor remarkably decreased calcium deposition in Î²-GP-treated VSMCs. Further experiments revealed that the pyroptosis pathway was activated by excessive reactive oxygen species (ROS) production and subsequent NLR family pyrin domain containing 3 (NLRP3) inflammasome activation in calcified VSMCs. Importantly, Irisin effectively inhibited Î²-GP-induced calcium deposition in VSMCs in vitro and in mice aortic rings ex vivo. Overexpression of Nlrp3 attenuated the suppressive effect of Irisin on VSMC calcification. In addition, Irisin could induce autophagy and restore autophagic flux in calcified VSMCs. Adding the autophagy inhibitor 3-methyladenine or chloroquine attenuated the inhibitory effect of Irisin on Î²-GP-induced ROS production, NLRP3 inflammasome activation, pyroptosis, and calcification in VSMCs. Finally, our in vivo study showed that Irisin treatment promoted autophagy, downregulated ROS level and thereby suppressed pyroptosis and medial calcification in aortic tissues of adenine-induced CKD mice. Together, our findings for the first time demonstrated that Irisin protected against VC via inducing autophagy and inhibiting VSMC pyroptosis in CKD, and Irisin might serve as an effective therapeutic agent for CKD-associated VC.
CANCER
Nature.com

The cancer/testis antigen HORMAD1 mediates epithelial"“mesenchymal transition to promote tumor growth and metastasis by activating the Wnt/Î²-catenin signaling pathway in lung cancer

The cancer/testis antigen HORMAD1 is a mechanical regulator that modulates DNA homologous recombination repair and mismatch repair in multiple cancers. However, the role and underlying regulatory mechanisms of HORMAD1 in lung cancer progression remain unknown. Here, we show that HORMAD1 is upregulated in lung adenocarcinoma tissues compared with adjacent normal tissues and that aberrant HORMAD1 expression predicts poor prognosis. We further demonstrate that HORMAD1 promotes the proliferation, migration and invasion of lung cancer cells both in vitro and in vivo by inducing epithelial"“mesenchymal transition (EMT). Subsequent mechanistic investigations revealed that HORMAD1 activates the Wnt/Î²-catenin pathway by increasing the phosphorylation level of AKT at Ser473 and that of GSK-3Î² at Ser9 in lung cancer cells, which decreases the phosphorylation level of Î²-catenin at Ser33/37/Thr41, enhances the cytoplasmic and nuclear accumulation of Î²-catenin and its transcriptional activity, consequently promoting EMT and lung cancer growth and metastasis. Our results provide new insights into the functional role and regulatory mechanism of HORMAD1 in lung cancer progression and identify HORMAD1 as a promising prognostic biomarker and therapeutic target for lung cancer.
CANCER
scitechdaily.com

Unexpected Discovery: Elevated Inflammation Persists in Immune Cells Months After Mild COVID-19

There is a lack of understanding as to why some people suffer from long-lasting symptoms after COVID-19 infection. A new study from Karolinska Institutet in Sweden, the Helmholtz Center Munich (HMGU) and the Technical University of Munich (TUM), both in Germany, now demonstrates that a certain type of immune cell called macrophages show altered inflammatory and metabolic expression several months after mild COVID-19. The findings are published in the journal Mucosal Immunology.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Autophagy impairment in liver CD11c cells promotes non-alcoholic fatty liver disease through production of IL-23

There has been a global increase in rates of obesity with a parallel epidemic of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). Autophagy is an essential mechanism involved in the degradation of cellular material and has an important function in the maintenance of liver homeostasis. Here, we explore the effect of Autophagy-related 5 (Atg5) deficiency in liver CD11c+ cells in mice fed HFD. When compared to control mice, Atg5-deficient CD11c+ mice exhibit increased glucose intolerance and decreased insulin sensitivity when fed HFD. This phenotype is associated with the development of NAFLD. We observe that IL-23 secretion is induced in hepatic CD11c+ myeloid cells following HFD feeding. We demonstrate that both therapeutic and preventative IL-23 blockade alleviates glucose intolerance, insulin resistance and protects against NAFLD development. This study provides insights into the function of autophagy and IL-23 production by hepatic CD11c+ cells in NAFLD pathogenesis and suggests potential therapeutic targets.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Author Correction: Identification of minimal parameters for optimal suppression of chaos in dissipative driven systems

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-017-17969-9, published online 21 December 2017. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Acknowledgments section. "P.J.M. and R.C. acknowledge financial support from the Ministerio de EconomÃa y Competitividad (MINECO, Spain) through FIS2011-25167 and FIS2012-34902 projects, respectively. R.C. acknowledges financial support from the...
SPAIN
MedicalXpress

Obesity alters molecular architecture of liver cells. Repairing structure reverses metabolic disease

Cells use their molecular architecture to regulate their metabolic functions, and repairing diseased cells' architecture to a healthier state can also repair metabolism, according to a study led by Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health researchers. "Chronic metabolic disease, which includes obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular and liver diseases, is...
HEALTH
Nature.com

Deficiency of thyroid hormone receptor protects retinal pigment epithelium and photoreceptors from cell death in a mouse model of age-related macular degeneration

Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is the leading cause of vision loss in the elderly. Progressive dystrophy of the retinal pigment epithelium (RPE) and photoreceptors is the characteristic of dry AMD, and oxidative stress/damage plays a central role in the pathogenic lesion of the disease. Thyroid hormone (TH) regulates cell growth, differentiation, and metabolism, and regulates development/function of photoreceptors and RPE in the retina. Population-/patient-based studies suggest an association of high free-serum TH levels with increased risk of AMD. We recently showed that suppressing TH signaling by antithyroid treatment reduces cell damage/death of the RPE and photoreceptors in an oxidative-stress/sodium iodate (NaIO3)-induced mouse model of AMD. This work investigated the effects of TH receptor (THR) deficiency on cell damage/death of the RPE and photoreceptors and the contribution of the receptor subtypes. Treatment with NaIO3 induced RPE and photoreceptor cell death/necroptosis, destruction, and oxidative damage. The phenotypes were significantly diminished in ThrÎ±1âˆ’/âˆ’, Thrbâˆ’/âˆ’, and Thrb2âˆ’/âˆ’ mice, compared with that in the wild-type (C57BL/6"‰J) mice. The involvement of the receptor subtypes varies in the RPE and retina. Deletion of ThrÎ±1 or Thrb protected RPE, rods, and cones, whereas deletion of Thrb2 protected RPE and cones but not rods. Gene-expression analysis showed that deletion of ThrÎ±1 or Thrb abolished/suppressed the NaIO3-induced upregulation of the genes involved in cellular oxidative-stress responses, necroptosis/apoptosis signaling, and inflammatory responses. In addition, THR antagonist effectively protected ARPE-19 cells and hRPE cells from NaIO3-induced cell death. This work demonstrates the involvement of THR signaling in cell damage/death of the RPE and photoreceptors after oxidative-stress challenge and the receptor-subtype contribution. Findings from this work support a role of THR signaling in the pathogenesis of AMD and the strategy of suppressing THR signaling locally in the retina for protection of the RPE/retina in dry AMD.
MLS
Nature.com

Potent suppression of neuroendocrine tumors and gastrointestinal cancers by CDH17CAR T cells without toxicity to normal tissues

Gastrointestinal cancers (GICs) and neuroendocrine tumors (NETs) are often refractory to therapy after metastasis. Adoptive cell therapy using chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cells, though remarkably efficacious for treating leukemia, is yet to be developed for solid tumors such as GICs and NETs. Here we isolated a llama-derived nanobody, VHH1, and found that it bound cell surface adhesion protein CDH17 upregulated in GICs and NETs. VHH1-CAR T cells (CDH17CARTs) killed both human and mouse tumor cells in a CDH17-dependent manner. CDH17CARTs eradicated CDH17-expressing NETs and gastric, pancreatic and colorectal cancers in either tumor xenograft or autochthonous mouse models. Notably, CDH17CARTs do not attack normal intestinal epithelial cells, which also express CDH17, to cause toxicity, likely because CDH17 is localized only at the tight junction between normal intestinal epithelial cells. Thus, CDH17 represents a class of previously unappreciated tumor-associated antigens that is 'masked' in healthy tissues from attack by CAR T cells for developing safer cancer immunotherapy.
CANCER
Nature.com

H3K9me3 represses G6PD expression to suppress the pentose phosphate pathway and ROS production to promote human mesothelioma growth

The role of glucose-6-phosphate dehydrogenase (G6PD) in human cancer is incompletely understood. In a metabolite screening, we observed that inhibition of H3K9 methylation suppressed aerobic glycolysis and enhances the PPP in human mesothelioma cells. Genome-wide screening identified G6PD as an H3K9me3 target gene whose expression is correlated with increased tumor cell apoptosis. Inhibition of aerobic glycolysis enzyme LDHA and G6PD had no significant effects on tumor cell survival. Ablation of G6PD had no significant effect on human mesothelioma and colon carcinoma xenograft growth in athymic mice. However, activation of G6PD with the G6PD-selective activator AG1 induced tumor cell death. AG1 increased tumor cell ROS production and the resultant extrinsic and intrinsic death pathways, mitochondrial processes, and unfolded protein response in tumor cells. Consistent with increased tumor cell death in vitro, AG1 suppressed human mesothelioma xenograft growth in a dose-dependent manner in vivo. Furthermore, AG1 treatment significantly increased tumor-bearing mouse survival in an intra-peritoneum xenograft athymic mouse model. Therefore, in human mesothelioma and colon carcinoma, G6PD is not essential for tumor growth. G6PD acts as a metabolic checkpoint to control metabolic flux towards the PPP to promote tumor cell apoptosis, and its expression is repressed by its promotor H3K9me3 deposition.
CANCER
Nature.com

Should mutant TP53 be targeted for cancer therapy?

Mutations in the TP53 tumour suppressor gene are found in ~50% of human cancers [1,2,3,4,5,6]. TP53 functions as a transcription factor that directly regulates theÂ expression of ~500 genes, some of them involved in cell cycle arrest/cell senescence, apoptotic cell death or DNA damage repair, i.e. the cellular responses that together prevent tumorigenesis [1,2,3,4,5,6]. Defects in TP53 function not only cause tumour development but also impair the response of malignant cells to anti-cancer drugs, particularly those that induce DNA damage [1,2,3,4,5,6]. Most mutations in TP53 in human cancers cause a single amino acid substitution, usually within the DNA binding domain of the TP53 protein. These mutant TP53 proteins are often expressed at high levels in the malignant cells. Three cancer causing attributes have been postulated for mutant TP53 proteins: the inability to activate target genes controlled by wt TP53 (loss-of-function, LOF) that are critical for tumour suppression, dominant negative effects (DNE), i.e. blocking the function of wt TP53 in cells during early stages of transformation when mutant and wt TP53 proteins are co-expressed, and gain-of-function (GOF) effects whereby mutant TP53 impacts diverse cellular pathways by interacting with proteins that are not normally engaged by wt TP53 [1,2,3,4,5,6]. The GOF effects of mutant TP53 were reported to be essential for the sustained proliferation and survival of malignant cells and it was therefore proposed that agents that can remove mutant TP53 protein would have substantial therapeutic impact [7,8,9]. In this review article we discuss evidence for and against the value of targeting mutant TP53 protein for cancer therapy.
CANCER
Nature.com

Hypoxia-induced GLT8D1 promotes glioma stem cell maintenance by inhibiting CD133 degradation through N-linked glycosylation

Gliomas are the most aggressive primary brain tumors. However, no significant improvement in survival has been achieved with the addition of temozolomide (TMZ) or radiation as initial therapy, although many clinical efforts have been carried out to target various signaling pathways or putative driver mutations. Here, we report that glycosyltransferase 8 domain containing 1 (GLT8D1), induced by HIF-1Î± under a hypoxic niche, significantly correlates with a higher grade of glioma, and a worse clinical outcome. Depletion of GLT8D1 inhibits self-renewal of glioma stem cell (GSC) in vitro and represses tumor growth in glioma mouse models. GLT8D1 knockdown promotes cell cycle arrest at G2/M phase and cellular apoptosis with or without TMZ treatment. We reveal that GLT8D1 impedes CD133 degradation through the endosomal-lysosomal pathway by N-linked glycosylation and protein-protein interaction. Directly blocking the GLT8D1/CD133 complex formation by CD133N1~108 (referred to as FECD133), or inhibiting GLT8D1 expression by lercanidipine, suppresses Wnt/Î²-catenin signaling dependent tumorigenesis both in vitro and in patient-derived xenografts mouse model. Collectively, these findings offer mechanistic insights into how hypoxia promotes GLT8D1/CD133/Wnt/Î²-catenin signaling during glioma progression, and identify GLT8D1 as a potential therapeutic target in the future.
CANCER
Nature.com

Meningeal lymphatics regulate radiotherapy efficacy through modulating anti-tumor immunity

As a first-line treatment, radiotherapy (RT) is known to modulate the immune microenvironment of glioma, but it is unknown whether the meningeal lymphatic vessel (MLV)-cervical lymph node (CLN) network regulates the process or influences RT efficacy. Here, we show that the MLV-CLN network contributes to RT efficacy in brain tumors and mediates the RT-modulated anti-tumor immunity that is enhanced by vascular endothelial growth factor C (VEGF-C). Meningeal lymphatic dysfunction impaired tumor-derived dendritic cell (DC) trafficking and CD8+ T cell activation after RT, whereas tumors overexpressing VEGF-C with meningeal lymphatic expansion were highly sensitive to RT. Mechanistically, VEGF-C-driven modulation of RT-triggered anti-tumor immunity was attributed to C-C Motif Chemokine Ligand 21 (CCL21)-dependent DC trafficking and CD8+ T cell activation. Notably, delivery of VEGF-C mRNA significantly enhanced RT efficacy and anti-tumor immunity in brain tumors. These findings suggest an essential role of the MLV-CLN network in RT-triggered anti-tumor immunity, and highlight the potential of VEGF-C mRNA for brain tumor therapy.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Blood vessels regulate obesity through a molecular communication

The abundance and function of blood vessels in adipose tissue conditions the development of obesity. This is the surprising conclusion reached by the study led by laboratories from the Josep Carreras Leukaemia Research Institute and CIC bioGUNE, both members of the Cancer Networking Biomedical Research Center (CIBERONC). Obesity is a...
CANCER
Nature.com

Author Correction: A deletion affecting an LRR-RLK gene co-segregates with the fruit flat shape trait in peach

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-017-07022-0, published online 27 July 2017. The Acknowledgements section in the original version of this Article is incomplete. "We thank Cristian Fontich (IRTA) and JesÃºs GarcÃa Brunton (IMIDA) for maintaining and providing peach material. This work received financial support from the Spanish Ministry of Economy and...
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Antiviral cytotoxic T lymphocyte responses for long term prognosis of corneal infection by cytomegalovirus in immunocompetent subjects

Ocular cytomegalovirus (CMV) infections in immunocompetent individuals are rare, but its activation can cause chronic and relapsing inflammation in anterior segment of the eye resulting in loss of corneal clarity and glaucoma. Fifty five patients with anterior segment CMV infection were assessed for their clinical characteristics, and CMV corneal endotheliitis was found to cause significant loss of corneal endothelial cells. The disease duration with recurrences was significantly correlated with the maximum intraocular level of CMV DNA. To examine why CMV is activated in healthy immunocompetent individuals and causing corneal endothelial cell damage, assays of cytotoxic T cells (CTLs) which directly target infected corneal endothelial cells were performed for 9 HLA-matched CMV corneal endotheliitis patients (HLA-A*2402). When the cell loss was analyzed for associations with CTL responses, CMV-induced endothelial cell damage was mitigated by pp65-specific CTL induction. The recurrence-free time was also prolonged by pp65-specific CTL induction (hazard ratio (HR): 0.93, P"‰="‰0.01). In contrast, IE1-specific CTL was associated with endothelial cell damage and reduced the time for corneal transplantation (HR: 1.6, P"‰="‰0.003) and glaucoma surgery (HR: 1.5, P"‰="‰0.001). Collectively, induction of pp65-specific CTL was associated with improved visual prognosis. However, IE1-specific CTL without proper induction of pp65-specific CTL can cause pathological damage leading to the need of surgical interventions.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Triple-class exposed patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma have poor outcomes and no clear standard of care: The LocoMMotion study

Despite recent treatment advances, multiple myeloma (MM) remains incurable, and most patients eventually relapse or become refractory to treatment. Commonly used treatment regimens for patients with relapsed/refractory MM (RRMM) include combinations of proteasome inhibitors (PIs), immunomodulatory drugs (IMiDs), and anti-CD38 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs).1,2 Patients who have been treated with these three drug classes are referred to as “triple-class exposed”. While one retrospective study in the US showed that triple-class exposed, refractory patients with MM respond poorly to subsequent real-world therapies (overall response rate of 31%),3 there remains a need to better understand real-world standard of care (SOC) treatments and outcomes for this group. We designed the LocoMMotion study, the first prospective, non-interventional, multinational study to address this unmet need.
CANCER
Nature.com

Multiomics to elucidate inflammatory bowel disease risk factors and pathways

Nature Reviews Gastroenterology & Hepatology (2022)Cite this article. Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) is an immune-mediated disease of the intestinal tract, with complex pathophysiology involving genetic, environmental, microbiome, immunological and potentially other factors. Epidemiological data have provided important insights into risk factors associated with IBD, but are limited by confounding, biases and data quality, especially when pertaining to risk factors in early life. Multiomics platforms provide granular high-throughput data on numerous variables simultaneously and can be leveraged to characterize molecular pathways and risk factors for chronic diseases, such as IBD. Herein, we describe omics platforms that can advance our understanding of IBD risk factors and pathways, and available omics data on IBD and other relevant diseases. We highlight knowledge gaps and emphasize the importance of birth, at-risk and pre-diagnostic cohorts, and neonatal blood spots in omics analyses in IBD. Finally, we discuss network analysis, a powerful bioinformatics tool to assemble high-throughput data and derive clinical relevance.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

