HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – The City of Hermitage announced that a new FedEx Ground distribution center is coming to the area. The city has received a land development plan that includes a 250,000-square-foot distribution center facility to be constructed on a 65-acre site at 2978 South Hermitage Road. The site consists of the current Tam O’ Shanter golf driving range and two other parcels that are being consolidated into one parcel for development.

HERMITAGE, PA ・ 6 DAYS AGO