An Illinois woman is tired of having 'tacky' shoes delivered to her address

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago crime survivors and families who've lost loved ones are in Springfield demanding the state legislature approve more money for trauma recovery centers for those affected by crime.One of the people pushing is Bertha Purnell. Her son Maurice was murdered in 2017 less than a mile from her home in the Austin neighborhood. "If you're shot by a bullet you can get treatment. But if you suffer those traumas, we don't have spaces like that, Purnell said. "So we're advocating for more trauma recovery centers here in Illinois. When those things happen we need time to heal. We cant go back to work and function in 72 hours."This group is asking the Illinois General Assembly to take action before the legislative session ends on April 8. They want state funding for therapy re-location after a tragedy and trauma recovery centers.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 16 MINUTES AGO