ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Bonaventure, NY

St. Bonaventure falls to Xavier in NIT semis 84-77

Warren Times Observer
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDominik Welch and St. Bonaventure’s season came to an end...

www.timesobserver.com

Comments / 0

Related
Warren Times Observer

Ike’s Lookenhouse, Darling make Region 2 First Team

Eisenhower’s turnaround from last year’s 5-13 season to a 13-10 overall record, second place in Region 2 and a spot in the District 10 playoffs can be attributed to the new program installed under first-year coach Ryan Mangini, but the hard work of his players, namely two in particular have been has been noticed and rewarded.
BASKETBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, NY
Saint Bonaventure, NY
Sports
City
Saint Bonaventure, NY
Saint Bonaventure, NY
College Basketball
Saint Bonaventure, NY
Basketball
Saint Bonaventure, NY
College Sports
Warren Times Observer

Adaway selected to participate in 2022 College Slam Dunk Championship

NEW ORLEANS — St. Bonaventure redshirt senior Jalen Adaway has been selected to the Great Clips Slam Dunk Championship roster for the 33rd annual State Farm College Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships at Xavier University of Louisiana’s Convocation Center in New Orleans today. Adaway is one of eight...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Warren Times Observer

Stuart takes 2nd

Tanner Stuart of Warren, who wrestles for the Rambler Wrestling Club out of Erie, took second place at the 2022 PJW state championships. Tanner won his first match 15-0 by technical fall. In Tanner’s second match, he avenged a loss earlier this season at the Powerade Tournament, beating his opponent in a 3-2 decision. In the quarterfinal match, he won by a 6-0 decision sending him to the semifinals. Tanner won the semifinals match by a 3-0 decision. In the final, Tanner lost a hard-fought 4-0 decision giving him second place in the state to end a successful wrestling season.
WARREN, PA
Warren Times Observer

Bowling

Paul Bobelak rolled a 200-203-216-619 in the Daybreakers League at Valley Bowling Center. Jed Kepple knocked a 194-183-205-582 and Jim Swearingin hit a 205-561.
WARREN COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy