St. Bonaventure falls to Xavier in NIT semis 84-77

Tanner Stuart of Warren, who wrestles for the Rambler Wrestling Club out of Erie, took second place at the 2022 PJW state championships. Tanner won his first match 15-0 by technical fall. In Tanner’s second match, he avenged a loss earlier this season at the Powerade Tournament, beating his opponent in a 3-2 decision. In the quarterfinal match, he won by a 6-0 decision sending him to the semifinals. Tanner won the semifinals match by a 3-0 decision. In the final, Tanner lost a hard-fought 4-0 decision giving him second place in the state to end a successful wrestling season.

WARREN, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO