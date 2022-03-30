Students visit Tionesta Fish Hatchery

Chapman State Park will host two free eagle watch programs in early April. Saturday, April 9, the park will host an eagle watch program from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. The program will feature a presentation and opportunities to view America’s national symbol, among various other birds, and their nests. The group will hike two miles round trip, over flat terrain, to view an eagle’s nest. Those attending should bring a camera, binoculars, and/or a spotting scope. Special guest Bill Vargo, park educator, will lead the presentation.
Comments / 0