Timothy J. Lucas, 62, of Warren, Pa., passed away on March 5, 2022, at the Warren General Hospital. Tim was born in Warren, Pa., the son of the late James A. and Dorothea Peterson Lucas. He was a 1977 graduate of Warren Area High School. Tim served in the U.S. Navy from 1977 to 1988. Tim was a lifelong Warren resident, he worked at the Warren State Hospital as a Psychiatric Aide for many years, retiring due to illness. He was a member of the of the First Lutheran Church. Tim enjoyed hunting and working on cars. He loved his family and enjoyed helping others. He was a caregiver to his mother and his in-laws.

WARREN, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO