Galion, OH

Rev. Kenneth L. Craker

Warren Times Observer
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRev. Kenneth L. Craker, 85, of Galion, OH and formerly of Sugar Grove and Pleasantville, PA passed away Friday, March 25, 2022. He was born on March 4, 1937 in Washington Co., PA and was the son of George and Josephine (Moyer) Craker. He was previously married to Valerie Ann (Gage)...

www.timesobserver.com

Warren Times Observer

Judy M. Bunce

Judy M. Bunce (Adams), 79, of Warren, PA, passed away peacefully on Friday on March 25, 2022, into the loving arms of her Savior, with her loving husband Bill by her side. Judy was born on Feb. 28, 1943, in Franklin, Pa, the daughter, and youngest of 12 to the late Earl and Mabel (Hause) Adams. She was a 1961 graduate of Rocky Grove High School. After High School, at the age of 18, Judy and Bill were married and she began working for Rocky Grove High School as a secretary to the principal. Judy and Bill soon moved to Warren where they made their home and raised a family. Judy was a stay-at-home mom and watched children for a few school teachers in the county. As her children got older, she worked at Beaty Jr. High School cafeteria, as receptionist for Dr. Morgan and was a personal secretary for Mrs. DeFrees. She later worked at Whirley Industries from where she retired.
WARREN, PA
Warren Times Observer

Ronald N. Trisket

Ronald N. Trisket fought the most courageous seven-month battle of his life, but even with his strength and resilient attitude the very rare form of cancer that he had sent him home to be with our Lord and Savior. He said good-bye in his home with his loving wife and...
Warren Times Observer

Timothy J. Lucas

Timothy J. Lucas, 62, of Warren, Pa., passed away on March 5, 2022, at the Warren General Hospital. Tim was born in Warren, Pa., the son of the late James A. and Dorothea Peterson Lucas. He was a 1977 graduate of Warren Area High School. Tim served in the U.S. Navy from 1977 to 1988. Tim was a lifelong Warren resident, he worked at the Warren State Hospital as a Psychiatric Aide for many years, retiring due to illness. He was a member of the of the First Lutheran Church. Tim enjoyed hunting and working on cars. He loved his family and enjoyed helping others. He was a caregiver to his mother and his in-laws.
Warren Times Observer

Daniel Allison Howe

Daniel Allison Howe passed away peacefully on March 21, 2022, at the age of 80 years old. Raised in Millcreek, Pa., Daniel graduated from McDowell High School as a member of the class of 1959. He then served in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Damato as an ET-5 electronic engineer. Afterwards, he made Warren, Pa., his home. He was employed as an elevator/escalator constructor and master mechanic for several companies including Otis, Seeler and Schindler. He took great pride in his work, enjoyed traveling to different locations and meeting new coworkers and friends.
Williamson Source

OBITUARY: Gary Lee Grandy

Gary Lee Grandy, age 77 of Thompson Station, Tennessee passed away from a brief battle with cancer on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Gary was born in Owosso, Michigan on January 13, 1945, son of the late Clarence & Dorothy Grandy. Gary was an avid reader and hiker, loved traveling (been...
SPRING HILL, TN
Warren Times Observer

Rodney R. Anderson

Rodney R. Anderson, 66, of Warren, Pa., passed away on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at St. Vincent Health Center, Erie, Pa. The Peterson-Blick Funeral Home, Inc., has been entrusted with arrangements. A complete obituary will be published when available.
WARREN, PA
Warren Times Observer

Norman K. Olson

Norman K. Olson, 92, of Irvine, Pa, passed away on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at the Rouse Warren County Home in Youngsville, Pa. He was born on October 17, 1929 in Kane, Pa, a son to the late Oliver N. and Edith Grace (Newhouse) Olson. Norman was a US Army veteran, serving during the Korean War. He worked at the National Forge for 40 years, retiring in 1992. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and being a ham operator for Amateur Radio. Norman attended the Saron Lutheran Church in Youngsville.
Warren Times Observer

Irene L. White

Irene L. White (GG), 82 of Jamestown passed away peacefully on March 25, 2022 at UPMC Chautauqua. She was born on June 21, 1939 to Myrtle Mae Miller Kohl and Walter Perry Mack Farren. Irene was a loving caring mother who always saw the best in everyone and always helped...
Warren Times Observer

Virgil H. Carlson

Virgil H. Carlson, 90, a lifelong area resident of Warren, Pa., passed away on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at the Warren Manor. The Peterson-Blick Funeral Home, Inc., has been entrusted with arrangements. A complete obituary will be published when available.
Warren Times Observer

Youngsville News

Chapman State Park will host two free eagle watch programs in early April. Saturday, April 9, the park will host an eagle watch program from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. The program will feature a presentation and opportunities to view America’s national symbol, among various other birds, and their nests. The group will hike two miles round trip, over flat terrain, to view an eagle’s nest. Those attending should bring a camera, binoculars, and/or a spotting scope. Special guest Bill Vargo, park educator, will lead the presentation.
YOUNGSVILLE, PA
Warren Times Observer

Dawn Marie Salsgiver

Dawn Marie Salsgiver, 60, of Route 6, Clarendon, Pa., passed away on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. A celebration of life will held on Saturday, April 2, at Warren State Hospital, Inter-Faith Chapel, 33 Main Drive, Warren, Pa. Family will receive friends from 1-4 p.m. A service will be held at 4 p.m.
Warren Times Observer

Births

BOY (March 14, 2022) Hannah and Gregory VanOrd, Warren. GIRL (March 15, 2022) Rebecca Kuzminski and Evan Swanson, Warren. GIRL (March 16, 2022) Sophia and Zachary Anderson, Clarendon. BOY (Jan. 11, 2022)Bo Dustin, born to Kevin and Elizabeth Dustin of Warren on January 11, 2022.
Warren Times Observer

Warren statue dedicated in 1910 by DAR

With all that’s been said and written in the last few weeks about the county’s namesake, Dr. Joseph Warren, there are two questions left relatively answered that have local implications. The first is what will follow here – how the statue came to be that’s currently located at...
WARREN, PA
Warren Times Observer

On The Record

C. Warren County — District Judge Raymond Zydonik. Turston J. Bullock, 24, Warren, was charged by City of Warren police on March 23 with terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment from an incident that occurred on Feb. 27 in the City of Warren. Atrayu J. Fraley, 21, Clarendon, was...
Warren Times Observer

High Honors

Warren junior Parks Ordiway and sophomore Tommy Nyquist were named Region 5 boys basketball all-stars for the 2021-22 season. Ordiway, repeating as a Second Team all-region all-star, averaged 13.7 points per game and made 62 3-pointers in 23 games for the 14-9 Dragons. He has a WAHS career record 129 made 3-pointers in two years as a varsity starter.
Warren Times Observer

Forest Eugene Dunham Jr.

Forest Eugene Dunham, Jr, 63, husband of Miriam Rutledge Dunham, passed away Saturday, March 26, 2022. Born in Warren, Pa., he was the son of the late Ethel Myers Provorse and Forest Eugene Dunham Sr. A block mason by trade, he enjoyed tinkering in his yard and riding his motorcycle....
WARREN, PA
Warren Times Observer

December graduates of Jamestown Community College

Dr. Kirk Young, vice president of student affairs, and Dr. Marilyn Zagora, vice president of academic affairs, have announced the names of students who were awarded degrees or certificates from Jamestown Community College’s Jamestown and Cattaraugus County campuses in December 2021. Of the 135 graduates, four earned highest honors...

