Rev. Kenneth L. Craker

Judy M. Bunce (Adams), 79, of Warren, PA, passed away peacefully on Friday on March 25, 2022, into the loving arms of her Savior, with her loving husband Bill by her side. Judy was born on Feb. 28, 1943, in Franklin, Pa, the daughter, and youngest of 12 to the late Earl and Mabel (Hause) Adams. She was a 1961 graduate of Rocky Grove High School. After High School, at the age of 18, Judy and Bill were married and she began working for Rocky Grove High School as a secretary to the principal. Judy and Bill soon moved to Warren where they made their home and raised a family. Judy was a stay-at-home mom and watched children for a few school teachers in the county. As her children got older, she worked at Beaty Jr. High School cafeteria, as receptionist for Dr. Morgan and was a personal secretary for Mrs. DeFrees. She later worked at Whirley Industries from where she retired.

