The Warren County School District is looking to entice retired teachers to come back into the classroom as substitutes by raising substitute pay for retired teachers. A single day can pay a substitute teacher $110, with the rate going up to $150 a day if the substitute works 15 consecutive days and $180 if the substitute works 60 days. Those rates haven’t been enough to fill the district’s classrooms, so the school board decided to increase the rate for retired teachers from $125 a day to the rate they earned when they retired from full-time teaching.

WARREN COUNTY, PA ・ 14 DAYS AGO