Wooster's hitters were disciplined and opportunistic against Ohio State-bound Cole Pauley, rolling to a sweep of Lexington to start the season. A back and forth first three innings saw Lexington take a 1-0 lead, Wooster rallied to lead 3-1 and the Minutemen evened it at 3-3. The Generals plated a pair in the fourth to take the lead for good and put this game away for good measure with six in the fifth.

WOOSTER, OH ・ 20 HOURS AGO