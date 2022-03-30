ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cross-biome antibiotic resistance decays after millions of years of soil development

By Qing-Lin Chen
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSoils harbor the most diverse naturally evolved antibiotic resistance genes (ARGs) on Earth, with implications for human health and ecosystem functioning. How ARGs evolve as soils develop over centuries, to millennia (i.e., pedogenesis), remains poorly understood, which introduces uncertainty in predictions of the dynamics of ARGs under changing environmental conditions. Here...

Scientists discover a new kind of cell death linked to copper

Copper is an essential element of life from bacteria and fungi to plants and animals. In humans, it binds to enzymes to help blood clot, hormones mature, and cells process energy. But too much copper kills cells—and now scientists have figured out how. Researchers at the Broad Institute of...
CANCER
Unexpected Discovery: Elevated Inflammation Persists in Immune Cells Months After Mild COVID-19

There is a lack of understanding as to why some people suffer from long-lasting symptoms after COVID-19 infection. A new study from Karolinska Institutet in Sweden, the Helmholtz Center Munich (HMGU) and the Technical University of Munich (TUM), both in Germany, now demonstrates that a certain type of immune cell called macrophages show altered inflammatory and metabolic expression several months after mild COVID-19. The findings are published in the journal Mucosal Immunology.
SCIENCE
Hantavirus: First human antibody to effectively neutralize discovered

An international research team discovered the first human antibody to effectively neutralize two types of hantaviruses in animal models, according to a study published online Mar. 16 in Science Translational Medicine. Based on their initial results, the antibody appears to be a promising candidate for developing a “pan-hantavirus” therapy to protect against outbreaks caused by multiple types of known or emerging hantaviruses.
SCIENCE
Evasion of plant immunity by microbial pathogens

Plant pathogenic viruses, bacteria, fungi and oomycetes cause destructive diseases in natural habitats and agricultural settings, thereby threatening plant biodiversity and global food security. The capability of plants to sense and respond to microbial infection determines the outcome of plant"“microorganism interactions. Host-adapted microbial pathogens exploit various infection strategies to evade or counter plant immunity and eventually establish a replicative niche. Evasion of plant immunity through dampening host recognition or the subsequent immune signalling and defence execution is a crucial infection strategy used by different microbial pathogens to cause diseases, underpinning a substantial obstacle for efficient deployment of host genetic resistance genes for sustainable disease control. In this Review, we discuss current knowledge of the varied strategies microbial pathogens use to evade the complicated network of plant immunity for successful infection. In addition, we discuss how to exploit this knowledge to engineer crop resistance.
WILDLIFE
Researchers develop sound-controlled bacteria to fight cancer

Since its invention, chemotherapy has proven to be a valuable tool in treating cancers of many kinds, but it has a big downside. In addition to killing cancer cells, it can also kill healthy cells like the ones in hair follicles, causing baldness; and those that line the stomach, causing nausea.
CANCER
Time isn't kind to female T cells

While investigating sex differences in T cell aging, Mkhikian et al. identified a role for excessive IL-7 signaling and N-glycan branching in age-related T cell dysfunction in women and female mice. These findings point to the increasingly recognized importance of the effects of biological sex on immune aging, and delineate new targetable pathways in age-related immune dysfunction.
SCIENCE
Remarkable Dimmer Switch Discovered for Human Brain Cell Growth

Controlling how cells grow is fundamental to ensuring proper brain development and stopping aggressive brain tumors. The network of molecules that control brain cell growth is thought to be complex and vast, but now McGill University researchers provide striking evidence of a single gene that can, by itself, control brain cell growth in humans.
SCIENCE
Analysis of SARS-CoV-2 Reinfection Risk Shows Omicron COVID Variant Evades Immunity From Prior Infection

Analysis of SARS-CoV-2 reinfection risk in South Africa reveals differences among variants of concern. The Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 evades immunity from prior infection, an analysis of routine surveillance data from South Africa indicates. Early in November 2021, South African scientists spotted SARS-CoV-2 reinfections consistent with the timing of the...
SCIENCE
Antibiotic resistance doesn't just make bacteria harder to kill

Antibiotics are wonderful drugs for treating bacterial infections. Unfortunately, disease-causing bacteria can become resistant to antibiotics that are meant to kill them. This is called selective pressure - the bacteria that are susceptible to the drug are killed, but the ones that withstand the antibiotic survive and proliferate. This process results in the emergence of antibiotic-resistant strains.
SCIENCE
Structure and function of the soil microbiome underlying NO emissions from global wetlands

Wetland soils are the greatest source of nitrous oxide (N2O), a critical greenhouse gas and ozone depleter released by microbes. Yet, microbial players and processes underlying the N2O emissions from wetland soils are poorly understood. Using in situ N2O measurements and by determining the structure and potential functional of microbial communities in 645 wetland soil samples globally, we examined the potential role of archaea, bacteria, and fungi in nitrogen (N) cycling and N2O emissions. We show that N2O emissions are higher in drained and warm wetland soils, and are correlated with functional diversity of microbes. We further provide evidence that despite their much lower abundance compared to bacteria, nitrifying archaeal abundance is a key factor explaining N2O emissions from wetland soils globally. Our data suggest that ongoing global warming and intensifying environmental change may boost archaeal nitrifiers, collectively transforming wetland soils to a greater source of N2O.
SCIENCE
Deep insights into a living fungus

In order to examine tissues under the microscope, they usually have to be cut into thin slices. But it is impossible to analyze whole tissues or living organisms in this way. However, this is exactly what two Mexican research groups have managed to do in collaboration with Dr. Ines Teichert from the Department of General and Molecular Botany at Ruhr-Universität Bochum (RUB). They used light sheet microscopy and an albino mutant of the filamentous fungus Sordaria macrospora, a popular model organism for studying the formation of fruiting bodies. The group published their findings in the Journal of Biophotonics on 20 February 2022.
WILDLIFE
UMaine study shows pathogen and drug work together to fight fungal lung infection

Pathogens don’t always work against drug treatments. Sometimes, they can strengthen them, according to a new University of Maine study. Diseases caused by a combination of bacteria, viruses, fungi and parasites — also known as polymicrobial infections — are challenging to treat because scientists don’t fully understand how pathogens interact during infection and how these interactions impact the drugs used to treat them.
SCIENCE
Moderna Could Have a Big Problem on Its Hands

Moderna's flu vaccine candidate mRNA-1010 caused roughly twice as many side effects as a currently available flu vaccine. This might not bode well for Moderna's efforts to achieve success with a combo COVID-19/flu vaccine. It's way too soon to predict failure for Moderna because of the mRNA-1010 issues, though. You’re...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Diversity of Antibiotic Resistance genes and Transfer Elements-Quantitative Monitoring (DARTE-QM): a method for detection of antimicrobial resistance in environmental samples

Effective monitoring of antibiotic resistance genes and their dissemination in environmental ecosystems has been hindered by the cost and efficiency of methods available for the task. We developed the Diversity of Antibiotic Resistance genes and Transfer Elements-Quantitative Monitoring (DARTE-QM), a method implementing TruSeq high-throughput sequencing to simultaneously sequence thousands of antibiotic resistant gene targets representing a full-spectrum of antibiotic resistance classes common to environmental systems. In this study, we demonstrated DARTE-QM by screening 662 antibiotic resistance genes within complex environmental samples originated from manure, soil, and livestock feces, in addition to a mock-community reference to assess sensitivity and specificity. DARTE-QM offers a new approach to studying antibiotic resistance in environmental microbiomes, showing advantages in efficiency and the ability to scale for many samples. This method provides a means of data acquisition that will alleviate some of the obstacles that many researchers in this area currently face.
SCIENCE

