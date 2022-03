COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Olena Sadovska is from Lviv, Ukraine, and came up with a unique way to fundraise for those impacted by the war in her home country. "So I decided to do something crazy, and I know that the StairMaster is really hard, and it would get a lot of people's attention," Sadovska said.

