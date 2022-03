The recent 11-team 4.0+ Mixed Shootout pickleball tournament at the Lakewood YMCA drew teams from the Buffalo, Rochester, Erie and Lakewood areas. Winners, pictured, from left, are: Michele Ognibene and Lucas Cherry, third place; Aditya Varanasi and Caitlyn Palas, first place; and Marlene Sandberg and Steve Bittinger, second place.

LAKEWOOD, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO