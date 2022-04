The writer in fiction—and there are, frankly, a lot of them—exists as equal parts self-aggrandizement and self-flagellation. In the former, the real-world writer attempts, somehow, to make the medium seem holy, a just cause at which our writer avatar is bent; in the latter, the real-world writer sets down and then turns up every bad facet about themselves (or writers they know or have read) so that the writer avatar becomes a wretched, malformed monster, a gin-soaked ghoul lustfully shambling after potential, too-young lovers while willfully screwing over their peers and committing crimes both major and minor.

