SCRANTON, Pa. — This isn't the next math class inside Scranton High-School. But the latest effort by the Lackawanna Interscholastic Athletic Association to recruit new PIAA officials for all sports. Around 30 new candidates showed up, and for Forest City athletic director and freshman and junior high basketball assigner Brian Durkin that is a positive step. He has seen the numbers dwindle in the LIAA over the last 5 years.

SCRANTON, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO