Sandra Irene Gorby Chernisky

Irene Kay Culter – age 69 of Gallatin, MO passed away Tuesday afternoon, March 22nd, 2022, at Cameron Regional Medical Center in Cameron. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM, Monday, March 28th, 2022, at Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin. The family will receive friends one-hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Greenridge Cemetery in Stanberry, MO. Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin. (660) 663-2117. Online guestbook at www.stithfamilyfunerals.com.

GALLATIN, MO ・ 7 DAYS AGO