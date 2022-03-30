ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rogers, OH

Sandra Irene Gorby Chernisky

By Editorials
Salem News Online
 1 day ago

ROGERS — Sandra Irene Gorby Chernisky, 73, of Rogers died...

www.salemnews.net

Salem News Online

Henry Cleo Long

LISBON — Henry Cleo Long, 93, of Lisbon died at 11:06 p.m. Monday at Truman House/Community Hospice, New Philadelphia. Arrangements are pending at Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, Salem.
LISBON, OH
Salem News Online

Willard R. McCallister Sr.

Willard R. McCallister Sr., 77, of East Rochester passed away at home surrounded by family on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. He was born to the late Clyde and Hazel (Blankenship) McCallister on May 18, 1944 in Garretts Bend, W.Va. Willard was a beloved and amazing husband, dad and grandpa. He...
EAST ROCHESTER, OH
Salem News Online

Helen Gallo

LEETONIA – Helen Gallo, 87, of Leetonia passed away peacefully on March 25, 2022 surrounded by her family at Hospice of the Valley. She was born on April 16, 1934, in Leetonia, daughter of the late Andrew and Nellie Eskay Duko. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia.
LEETONIA, OH
Salem News Online

Joseph Stanley Reeves

SALEM — Joseph Stanley Reeves, 76, passed away Friday, March 25, 2022 at his home. He was born Aug. 9, 1945 in Steubenville, son of the late Harry N. and Eleanor Reeves. Joseph was self-employed, entertaining people with his karaoke business. He loved photography, especially at sporting events, giving the photos to the players.
SALEM, OH
Times-Republican

Irene C. Hillman, 92

Irene C. Hillman, 92, of Marshalltown, passed away Friday evening, March 18, 2022, at Southridge Specialty Care. Funeral services are pending at the Mitchell Family Funeral Home. For further information or to send Irene’s family a condolence, please visit mitchellfh.com or call 641-844-1234.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
Salem News Online

Connie M. Tolson

SALEM — Connie M. Tolson, 86, died Monday, March 28, 2022 at Blossom Nursing and Rehab. Connie was born on Sept. 24, 1935 in Salem, Ohio, the daughter of Howard S. and Hazel (Burt) Gillett. Connie was a 1953 graduate of Salem High School. She was a medical receptionist...
SALEM, OH
KMZU

Irene Kay Culter

Irene Kay Culter – age 69 of Gallatin, MO passed away Tuesday afternoon, March 22nd, 2022, at Cameron Regional Medical Center in Cameron. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM, Monday, March 28th, 2022, at Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin. The family will receive friends one-hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Greenridge Cemetery in Stanberry, MO. Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin. (660) 663-2117. Online guestbook at www.stithfamilyfunerals.com.
GALLATIN, MO
News Channel Nebraska

Della Irene (Weers) Knabe

Della Irene (Weers) Knabe, age 90, died Thursday, March 24, 2022 at Adams, NE. She was born on October 25, 1931 in rural Diller to John and Minnie (Wenz) Weers. Della was baptized into the Lutheran faith on December 21, 1931 and was a graduate of Diller High School. She also attended Fairbury Junior College and Pershing College in Beatrice.
BEATRICE, NE
Salem News Online

Helen Wyman

BELOIT – Helen Wyman, 97, died Sunday at her home. She was born Jan. 25, 1925, in Graves County Ky., daughter of G. Karl and Lois (Wood) Wyman. Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
BELOIT, OH
WTAP

Obituary: Sheppard, Sharon Irene

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Sharon Irene Sheppard, 72, of Marietta, died March 23, 2022 at Marietta Memorial Hospital. Sharon was born on July 25, 1949 in Marietta and was the daughter of the late Harold Edwin Sr. and Edith Emogene Lemley Giffin. Sharon was a graduate of Warren High School...
MARIETTA, OH
Salem News Online

COMMON PLEAS COURT

County Treasurer vs. Vickie Sue Stuckey, et al., foreclosure sought for alleged delinquent taxes for property on Brushville Road, East Palestine. County Treasurer vs. Helen and Roy Ziegler, foreclosure sought for alleged delinquent taxes for property on Globe Street, East Liverpool. County Treasurer vs. Beverly J. Palmer, foreclosure sought for...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
Salem News Online

Kevin Brett Bergman

Kevin Brett Bergman, 63, of Lititz, passed into the arms of his Savior on March 27, 2022 after a long illness. He passed peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Kevin was the son to the late George and Elaine (Gillett) Bergman in Salem, Ohio. Kevin was well loved by everyone...
LITITZ, PA
Salem News Online

Lloyd Walter Mountz

HANOVERTON – Lloyd Walter Mountz, 94, of Hanoverton, Ohio, passed away peacefully at home on his beloved farm Sunday, March 27. He was born May 17, 1927 in Salem, OH, to the late Walter and Florence (Knutti) Mountz. A lifelong farmer, he grew up working on the farm of...
HANOVERTON, OH
Salem News Online

Hanging out

Ten-month-old Amaya Petronelis, of East Palestine, plays on the swing inside Rainbow Dreamland Playground at the East Palestine City Park Wednesday afternoon. (Salem News photo by Danielle Garner)
EAST PALESTINE, OH
Salem News Online

4JUNIOR HIGH

TEAM STANDINGS: Lisbon (78), East Palestine (54), Southern (26), Leetonia (16). 3200 RELAY: Lisbon 13:02.5; 110 HURDLES: Zac Mayfield (S) 20.8; 100 DASH: Ashton Hinchcliffe (Lis) 13.2; 1600 RUN: Ben Weber (Lis) 6:19.2; 400 RELAY: East Palestine 54.5; 400 DASH: Lane Jones (EP) 62.3; 800 RELAY: East Palestine 2:00.1; 200 HURDLES: RJ May (East Palestine) 33.7; 800 RUN: Brady Lively (Lis) 2:51.1; 200 DASH: Ashton Hinchcliffe (Lis) 27.7; 1600 RELAY: not contested; DISCUS: Marcus Miller (Lis) 80-7; SHOT PUT: Aiden Brown (S) 33-9; LONG JUMP: Kiah Sloan (S) 13-11 3/4; HIGH JUMP: Ashton Hinchcliffe (Lis) 15-4 3/4.
EAST PALESTINE, OH
Salem News Online

Robert R. Gindlesperger

ALLIANCE — Robert R. Gindlesperger, 72, died Tuesday at his home. He was born Sept. 4, 1949, to the late Robert and Violet (Brown) Gindlesperger. Arrangements are entrusted to Dean’s Funeral Home, Sebring.
ALLIANCE, OH
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Salem News Online

Carol A. Yurjevich

SALEM — Carol A. Yurjevich, 76, died Wednesday evening, March 23, 2022, at Blossom Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. Carol was born March 6, 1946 in Barberton, Ohio, a daughter of the late Edmund Skudlarek and Helen Magyar Dorff. She was a graduate of Alliance High School, Class of 1964,...
SALEM, OH
Salem News Online

Milan Alek

Milan Alek, 91, of Salem died at 4:20 p.m. Thursday at Salem Regional Medical Center. Arrangements are pending at Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, Salem.
SALEM, OH
Salem News Online

JUVENILE COURT

— A Columbiana County 13-year-old boy is charged with unruly behavior after leaving his home on March 21 without adult permission. The teen then allegedly failed to return home nor did he advise his parents or guardians as to his whereabouts. The judge ordered a warrant in regards to the case.
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, OH
Salem News Online

ACROSS OUR COMMUNITIES

Lower Elkton Road between state routes 154 and 517 in Elkrun Township will be closed daily at various locations, weather permitting, for culvert repairs the weeks of March 28 and April 4. Tree sale order deadline. The Columbiana SWCD Tree Sale order deadline is Friday, April 8. Check with the...
LISBON, OH

