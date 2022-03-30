Martin McFarland

LISBON — Henry Cleo Long, 93, of Lisbon died at 11:06 p.m. Monday at Truman House/Community Hospice, New Philadelphia. Arrangements are pending at Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, Salem.
SALEM — Joseph Stanley Reeves, 76, passed away Friday, March 25, 2022 at his home. He was born Aug. 9, 1945 in Steubenville, son of the late Harry N. and Eleanor Reeves. Joseph was self-employed, entertaining people with his karaoke business. He loved photography, especially at sporting events, giving the photos to the players.
LEETONIA – Helen Gallo, 87, of Leetonia passed away peacefully on March 25, 2022 surrounded by her family at Hospice of the Valley. She was born on April 16, 1934, in Leetonia, daughter of the late Andrew and Nellie Eskay Duko. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia.
BELOIT – Helen Wyman, 97, died Sunday at her home. She was born Jan. 25, 1925, in Graves County Ky., daughter of G. Karl and Lois (Wood) Wyman. Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
SALEM — Carol A. Yurjevich, 76, died Wednesday evening, March 23, 2022, at Blossom Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. Carol was born March 6, 1946 in Barberton, Ohio, a daughter of the late Edmund Skudlarek and Helen Magyar Dorff. She was a graduate of Alliance High School, Class of 1964,...
Evelyn A. Martin (nee Bodden), 86, of Kewaskum, was called home to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 20, 2022. She was born on March 26, 1935, to the late Joseph and Irma (nee Bintzler) in the Town of Theresa. Evelyn graduated from Kewaskum High School in 1955. On February 12, 1955, she was united in marriage to Lloyd Martin at St. Kilian in Campbellsport. Together they raised their five children. She was a member of St. Anthony Ladies Society and Resurrection Catholic Church. Evelyn enjoyed crocheting afghans for family and friends and making quilts. She loved to listen to country and old-time music. Evelyn also enjoyed trips up to Green Bay with friends and going to musicals at the Fireside. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren and will be missed by all who knew her.
SALEM — Connie M. Tolson, 86, died Monday, March 28, 2022 at Blossom Nursing and Rehab. Connie was born on Sept. 24, 1935 in Salem, Ohio, the daughter of Howard S. and Hazel (Burt) Gillett. Connie was a 1953 graduate of Salem High School. She was a medical receptionist...
ALLIANCE — Robert R. Gindlesperger, 72, died Tuesday at his home. He was born Sept. 4, 1949, to the late Robert and Violet (Brown) Gindlesperger. Arrangements are entrusted to Dean’s Funeral Home, Sebring.
DARE, bowling extravaganza, 6:30 p.m., Boardman Lanes; 330-729-0127. Good As New Shop, Methodist Church 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Springtime open house, Easter egg scavenger hunt, blue tag items $1. Steak fry, American Legion Post 290, 5-8 p.m. East Palestine. Eagles kitchen open, 2:30-6:30 p.m.; chili and cornbread; $8; 330-886-0397. Greenford. Swiss...
John J. Kells, 77, died March 13 at his home in Homewood, Illinois. He was born Oct. 23, 1944, in Salem, son of the late Hugh L. Kells and Jeannette (Flick) Kells. He was a graduate of Salem High School and Bowling Green State University. He did further study at the University of Chicago School of Business.
Kevin Brett Bergman, 63, of Lititz, passed into the arms of his Savior on March 27, 2022 after a long illness. He passed peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Kevin was the son to the late George and Elaine (Gillett) Bergman in Salem, Ohio. Kevin was well loved by everyone...
LISBON — Thomas Phillips Jr., 49, Egypt Road, Salem, was served a secret indictment charging him with tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony. On June 15, Phillips allegedly had attempted to hide evidence from authorities. The indictment was issued by the grand jury in August.
Rebecca Sebrell, Salem, vs. Gary Sebrell Jr., Salem, divorce sought. U.S. Bank vs. Robert Ewing, Leetonia, $5,603 plus interest sought for alleged breach of contract and unjust enrichment. Nationstar Mortgage LLC vs. James R. Rogers, foreclosure sought for property on Lewis Road, Salineville. Docket Entries. Joshua D. Vuletich vs. Alyssa...
Lower Elkton Road between state routes 154 and 517 in Elkrun Township will be closed daily at various locations, weather permitting, for culvert repairs the weeks of March 28 and April 4. Tree sale order deadline. The Columbiana SWCD Tree Sale order deadline is Friday, April 8. Check with the...
— The front door was reported open at the old Guilford Grange at 2:58 a.m. Tuesday. The door was open, but a half of a cement block was in front of it. Nothing appeared to be out of place inside, but there were old dishes and other items there. —...
SALEM — Gerald Richard Boring Jr., 64, of Salem died at 1:35 a.m. Wednesday at Heritage Manor. He was born in Alliance, the son of Gerald R. and Mary (Westover) Boring Sr. Arrangements by the Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, Salem.
Willard R. McCallister Sr., 77, of East Rochester passed away at home surrounded by family on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. He was born to the late Clyde and Hazel (Blankenship) McCallister on May 18, 1944 in Garretts Bend, W.Va. Willard was a beloved and amazing husband, dad and grandpa. He...
