FRANKLIN SQUARE — Salem Township trustees received more clarification Tuesday on how they can spend their American Rescue Plan Act funds. Columbiana County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Bret Hartup attended the meeting to introduce himself as the new civil division contact for the township and explained the resolution they’ll have to approve and then how to pass a resolution for each specific purpose along with the amounts, such as for chip and seal roads or to purchase equipment.

COLUMBIANA COUNTY, OH ・ 22 HOURS AGO