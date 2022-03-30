ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

The World's Most Searched Destinations

TravelPulse
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMiami, Florida is arguably the most popular city in the world when it comes to travel, ranking first for Google searches related to flights, hotels and vacations in as many as eight countries across the globe, including Argentina, Peru, Guatemala and Ecuador. The travel experts at...

www.travelpulse.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Former flight attendant reveals her trick for booking cheap flights

As the world’s destinations begin to open up again, it’s a race to that booking button as Britons try to line up the best value adventures for the year ahead.Shopping around, using flight comparison websites and booking a flight and hotel package can all save money when booking a trip - but if you’re flexible on when you want to go, one travel influencer has a savvy tip for you. A former flight attendant and TikTok travel advisor, @hacks.travel, posted her number one tip for finding cheap flight fares online, in a video that has already garnered 2.4 million views.In...
LIFESTYLE
travelnoire.com

6 Of The World's Most Luxurious Airports

If you’re an avid traveler, you likely spend a good amount of time in airports. The bustling hubs are a big part of the travel experience. Many of them leave much to be desired. However, there are some airports so modern, beautiful, and full of amenities, they seem more like part of the actual destination itself. These are six of the world’s most luxurious airports.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
State
Florida State
Miami, FL
Lifestyle
Miami, FL
Government
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Local
Florida Government
cntraveler.com

These Airlines’ Boarding Passes Offer Travel Perks Even After You Land

For most travelers, a boarding pass generally has a short shelf-life: Once the flight attendant scans them, they're usually on their way to a trashcan or doomed to languish in the depths of an airline app. But did you know your airline boarding pass can grant you access to travel perks even once your flight lands? In fact, that used boarding pass might also be your ticket to discounted spa treatments, reduced museum admissions, complimentary cocktails, free ski passes, and more.
TRAVEL
Fortune

Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Searches#Bounce
Upworthy

The not-so-secret travel hacking 'game' that allows you to travel the world for free

If you have friends who post drool-worthy photos of luxury resorts in beautiful, tropical places and you wonder how on Earth they can afford such amazing vacations, there are four main possibilities: 1) They're rich; 2) They saved up for a long time and splurged; 3) They went into debt to make it happen; 4) They spent far less than you think—perhaps close to nothing—because your friends know how to play the travel hacking game.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Singapore
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Poland
News Break
Politics
Country
India
Place
Dubai
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Google
Daily Mail

British Airways warn passengers they must wear face masks on flights to 50 destinations that demand them - weeks after announcing it was no longer compulsory to wear the coverings on their planes

British Airways - who announced they were scrapping masks on flights - are now warning people they must still put them on if they are going to 50 destinations. BA customers will only need to wear a face covering on board flights if their destination requires it, the airline said but it has since listed places that include where it is unsure masks are required.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Travel + Leisure

This Is the Most Picturesque Destination in the World, According to Social Media

If you didn't post about your vacation on social media, did you even go on vacation?. Ok, we know that's a highly controversial statement to many, but the idea of documenting a vacation and sharing the photos with friends and family goes back further than the advent of Instagram. Come on, who wasn't invited over to a friend's house, in the '80s or '90s, for a projector slideshow party after that friend returned from the Grand Canyon? Now at least we get to peruse our friends' travels from the comfort of our own homes. We can also now see which spots get the most love from travelers on vacation thanks to Money.co.uk; the company analyzed social media metrics to find the most mentioned, and most beautiful, destinations around the globe.
LIFESTYLE
Travel + Leisure

Singapore Airlines' Most Luxurious Plane Just Debuted in the U.S. — and Its First-class Suites Are Like Hotel Rooms

Everyone loves a good comeback story. And after a long pause, it's true, travel is returning. COVID-19 case counts are dropping in many destinations. Governments around the world are easing their entry requirements. Flights and hotels are filling up faster than before. And on March 28, after a two-year hiatus during the pandemic, Singapore Airlines' reconfigured A380 aircraft took off from JFK to Changi Airport via Frankfurt.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Fortune

Air New Zealand’s new nonstop flight from New York to Auckland will be the fourth longest worldwide

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As New Zealand prepares to reopen to tourists ahead of schedule, the country's national air carrier, Air New Zealand, is paving the way for their arrival, starting with a brand new nonstop route between New York City and Auckland.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KEYT

Airline offers 17-hour flights from New York to New Zealand

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand’s flagship airline says it has started selling tickets for direct flights to and from New York. The new route will take more than 17 hours southbound and be among the longest nonstop flights in the world. Air New Zealand had intended to start the route from Auckland to John F. Kennedy International Airport in 2020 but then the pandemic hit. The first flights will now begin in September. For two years, the South Pacific nation imposed some of the world’s toughest border restrictions. But the government announced earlier this month that it would reopen to tourists from the U.S. and many other countries by May 1.
WORLD
News Channel Nebraska

The destinations dropping all Covid rules for entry and more of the latest in travel

This week at CNN Travel, we look at the countries dropping all their Covid-related rules for entry, innovative airplane cabin designs, new breathtaking bridges and why Finland is living its best life. Covid? What Covid?. A small but increasing number of destinations are lifting all of their Covid-related travel restrictions,...
TRAVEL
cntraveler.com

The Best Airbnbs in Europe, From Glass Cabins in Norway to Chic Amsterdam Apartments

Sometimes, European hotels can be too expensive, too cookie-cutter, too...hotel-y. When we're looking for that “home away from home” feel with a dash of luxury—or maybe a dash of the bizarre—we turn to Airbnb for glass cabins in Norway, castles in Ireland, cave houses in Greece, and some of the chicest city apartments we've ever seen.
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy