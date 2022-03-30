On the calendar

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, OH

Salem News Online
 1 day ago

Movers & Shakers Storytime at the East Palestine Library, 10 a.m. Class of 1955, lunch, Adele’s, 11:30 a.m. “The Spotted Lanternfly: A Threat to Local Agriculture,” 6:30 p.m., Salem Public Library Reading Room and via Zoom; registration at www.salem.lib.oh.us or 330-332-0042. Civil Service Commission, 7 p.m., commission...

Salem News Online

The Columbiana County Park District will hold its annual “Go Fly a Kite” event at 10 a.m. Saturday at the pavilion at Scenic Vista Park, 11523 Township Hwy 764, Lisbon (Wayne Bridge Road). Free kites will be handed out to children or participants can bring their own for this family event.
LISBON, OH
Salem News Online

Milan Alek

Milan Alek, 91, of Salem died at 4:20 p.m. Thursday at Salem Regional Medical Center. Arrangements are pending at Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, Salem.
SALEM, OH
Salem News Online

Helen Gallo

LEETONIA – Helen Gallo, 87, of Leetonia passed away peacefully on March 25, 2022 surrounded by her family at Hospice of the Valley. She was born on April 16, 1934, in Leetonia, daughter of the late Andrew and Nellie Eskay Duko. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia.
LEETONIA, OH
WFMJ.com

Southern Park Mall to extend hours beginning April 1

Nope, it's not an April Fools joke. The Southern Park Mall is extending its hours beginning on Friday, April 1. The new hours will be 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday. These extended hours...
SHOPPING
Salem News Online

Helen Wyman

BELOIT – Helen Wyman, 97, died Sunday at her home. She was born Jan. 25, 1925, in Graves County Ky., daughter of G. Karl and Lois (Wood) Wyman. Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
BELOIT, OH
Salem News Online

Raymond E. Cline

BARBERTON — Raymond E. Cline, 76, died March 27 at Summa Hospital in Akron. He was born July 1, 1945. Arrangements are entrusted to Dean’s Funeral Home, Sebring.
AKRON, OH
Salem News Online

Threshold plans community sensory garden

EAST PALESTINE — Threshold Residential Services is taking possession of an unused lot behind Bulldog Automotive and creating a community sensory garden. The garden extends Threshold Residential Services mission of enhancing the lives of individuals served and their families. According to Threshold Residential Services CEO Chris Page, the idea...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
Salem News Online

WB treasurer extended

BELOIT – The West Branch school board has extended the contract of its district treasurer. The board recently approved an extended contract to Adam Fisher as district treasurer through July 31, 2025. Fisher joined the district in January 2021 at $75,000 annually through July 2024. Also also at the...
BELOIT, OH
Salem News Online

Martin McFarland

SALEM — Martin McFarland, 90, of Salem Township, Salem, died at 7:10 p.m. Saturday at Salem Regional Medical Center. Arrangements are pending at Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, Salem.
SALEM, OH
Salem News Online

Carol A. Yurjevich

SALEM — Carol A. Yurjevich, 76, died Wednesday evening, March 23, 2022, at Blossom Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. Carol was born March 6, 1946 in Barberton, Ohio, a daughter of the late Edmund Skudlarek and Helen Magyar Dorff. She was a graduate of Alliance High School, Class of 1964,...
SALEM, OH
Salem News Online

Robert R. Gindlesperger

ALLIANCE — Robert R. Gindlesperger, 72, died Tuesday at his home. He was born Sept. 4, 1949, to the late Robert and Violet (Brown) Gindlesperger. Arrangements are entrusted to Dean’s Funeral Home, Sebring.
ALLIANCE, OH
Salem News Online

Marcy L. Travis

CANTON — Marcy L. Travis, 49, died March 24. She was born June 30, 1972. Arrangements are entrusted to Dean’s Funeral Home, Sebring.
SEBRING, OH
Salem News Online

Henry Cleo Long

LISBON — Henry Cleo Long, 93, of Lisbon died at 11:06 p.m. Monday at Truman House/Community Hospice, New Philadelphia. Arrangements are pending at Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, Salem.
LISBON, OH
Salem News Online

Salem Chamber egg hunt

The Salem Area Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring an egg hunt April 1 through 16. Participating businesses will hide a golden egg for customers to find inside their location. Customers are to see a store associate when they find the egg to complete an entry form for a drawing. Every location will have a winner. No purchase necessary to enter. Participating businesses are A Touch of Gracious Living, Beauty on Broadway, Bella C’s Creations, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Stouffer Realty, Charm House Decor, Consumers National Bank, Elizabeth Renea’s Bridal, Gotham Knight Comics, Kast Iron Soda Works, Kidzone, Killy’s Kauldron, Lawson’s Once Loved Furniture, LiB’s Market, Natural Solutions, Nature+Nuture, Nerdy Necessities, Quakertown Outlet, Reach For the STARS, Recycled Treasures, Salem Music Centre, Simply Scarves and Such…, State Street Records, State Street Salon, The Stone Trough, and Troll’s Jewelry. Pictured is Laurie Anderson, Salem chamber administrative assistant, and Jennifer Brown, owner of A Touch of Gracious Living. (Submitted photo)
SALEM, OH
Salem News Online

Gerald Richard Boring Jr.

SALEM — Gerald Richard Boring Jr., 64, of Salem died at 1:35 a.m. Wednesday at Heritage Manor. He was born in Alliance, the son of Gerald R. and Mary (Westover) Boring Sr. Arrangements by the Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, Salem.
SALEM, OH
Salem News Online

Willard R. McCallister Sr.

Willard R. McCallister Sr., 77, of East Rochester passed away at home surrounded by family on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. He was born to the late Clyde and Hazel (Blankenship) McCallister on May 18, 1944 in Garretts Bend, W.Va. Willard was a beloved and amazing husband, dad and grandpa. He...
EAST ROCHESTER, OH
NewsBreak
Society
Salem News Online

Winona Ruritans still with sausage for sale

WINONA – The Winona Ruritan Club met March 22 at the Winona Evangelical Church. President Rob Doyle Jr. introduced special guest for the evening, Dave Wingett, lieutenant governor of Ruritan for the State of Ohio. The club members sang “America.” Vice President Homer Althouse gave the invocation.
WINONA, OH
Salem News Online

Local woman celebrates 90th birthday

Esther L. Chick celebrated her 90th birthday at Ezio’s Italian Restaurant in Salem with her three sons, John (Connie), Bill (Patty) and Carmen (Casey), and 40 other family and friends. The party enjoyed dinner cookies and a strawberry birthday cake. (Submitted photo)
SALEM, OH

