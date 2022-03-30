On the calendar

The Salem Area Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring an egg hunt April 1 through 16. Participating businesses will hide a golden egg for customers to find inside their location. Customers are to see a store associate when they find the egg to complete an entry form for a drawing. Every location will have a winner. No purchase necessary to enter. Participating businesses are A Touch of Gracious Living, Beauty on Broadway, Bella C’s Creations, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Stouffer Realty, Charm House Decor, Consumers National Bank, Elizabeth Renea’s Bridal, Gotham Knight Comics, Kast Iron Soda Works, Kidzone, Killy’s Kauldron, Lawson’s Once Loved Furniture, LiB’s Market, Natural Solutions, Nature+Nuture, Nerdy Necessities, Quakertown Outlet, Reach For the STARS, Recycled Treasures, Salem Music Centre, Simply Scarves and Such…, State Street Records, State Street Salon, The Stone Trough, and Troll’s Jewelry. Pictured is Laurie Anderson, Salem chamber administrative assistant, and Jennifer Brown, owner of A Touch of Gracious Living. (Submitted photo)

SALEM, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO