A handful of organizations with a mission to help the underserved and the underprivileged came together on March 11 to provide a one-stop assistance party in downtown Lorain. Free food was available as was testing for COVID-19 and HIV, according to the event’s organizer, Alisha Gatlin, founder and Executive Director of the Cleveland-based Love In Action Ohio. Gatlin partnered with Lorain-based God’s Kngdom, to put on the event, dubbed officially as Keep Our Communities Safe, in the basement at 423 Washington Ave.

LORAIN, OH ・ 18 DAYS AGO