LISBON — County Commissioners heard directly from several employees of the East Liverpool Municipal Court about their concerns regarding the potential closure of the court. During Wednesday’s meeting, Clerk Candy Page again challenged the numbers provided by East Liverpool Mayor Greg Bricker and how they stack up against other numbers found on the Ohio Supreme Court website. Page said the numbers the mayor provided them are one third of what she believes are the actual numbers.

EAST LIVERPOOL, OH ・ 14 DAYS AGO