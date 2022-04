GREENWICH — A proposal from a popular restaurant in Riverside to use parking spaces at the nearby St. Catherine of Siena Church is getting the go-ahead. An application was submitted earlier this year at the Planning & Zoning Commission for the JHouse to use 46 spaces at the rear of the church’s lot next door on Riverside Avenue. The proposal was granted Tuesday by the Planning & Zoning Commission, with certain conditions imposed.

