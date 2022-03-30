ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sebring, OH

‘Schoolhouse Rock Live!’ musical set in Sebring

Morning Journal
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSEBRING — Sebring McKinley students will present the “Schoolhouse Rock Live! Jr.” musical Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Sebring McKinley Jr./Sr. High School Auditorium. The production is based off of the Emmy Award-winning Saturday morning educational cartoon series “Schoolhouse Rock.” Students will...

www.morningjournalnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
101.9 KING FM

More Rock Music Coming To Cheyenne This Summer!

We have a huge list of artists coming to Cheyenne this Summer already and now, we're about to get a really solid rock band to make their way to the Capitol City. This show, along with the mentioned long list of artists is quite possibly going to make this the best Summer in years. At least from a live music standpoint, but, man, we're going to have a lot to do. So get your calendars ready.
CHEYENNE, WY
Brainerd Dispatch

Live Music — March 16

Jason and Danny, 7 p.m. Friday. Artisan, 7 p.m. Saturday. Morning Bird, 2-5 p.m. Saturday. Emily Hammer, 7-10 p.m. Friday. Drunk N Stupid, 4-8 p.m. Saturday. Brendan Flynn, 6-9 p.m. Thursday. From the Heart, 6-9 p.m. Friday. 14 Stories, 5-8 p.m. Saturday. PEQUOT LAKES. Commander Bar. 30279 Airport Road. Hollywood...
BRAINERD, MN
Hudson Valley Post

Woodstock Music Summit Will Feature A-List Rock Stars

It’s pretty cool when you get to learn about your interests and goals from an expert in that field. And, if music is your thing, there are plenty of talented artists here in the Hudson Valley that can teach you a thing or two. In fact, there is a music summit coming up in Bearville, that will not only feature famous Hudson Valley (and beyond ) musicians, some of them are also Grammy-winning artists. How cool is that?
WOODSTOCK, NY
ClickOnDetroit.com

Celebrate black women in rock music

Detroit is the home to some of the most talented musicians in the country -- from singers to rappers to Motown to techno and rock music. One woman is on a special mission to showcase black women in the rock world. Jessica Care Moore is an internationally known poet, playwright,...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sebring, OH
Local
Ohio Entertainment
Rolling Stone

Watch Genesis Play the Final Song and Take a Last Bow at Their Farewell Concert

Click here to read the full article. Genesis formed in early 1967 when two rival bands at the prestigious Charterhouse boarding school in southeast England came together as one. They ended Saturday night at London’s O2 Arena at the final date of the group’s Last Domino reunion tour. “Tonight is a very special night,” Collins told the crowd early in the evening. “It’s the last stop of our tour. And it’s the last show for Genesis… After tonight we’ve all got to get real jobs.” There was a small degree of ambiguity about this being the last tour when they announced the...
MUSIC
American Songwriter

The Meaning of “Like a Rolling Stone” by Bob Dylan

Perhaps the most recognizable and popular song by the legendary American songwriter and performer Bob Dylan, “Like a Rolling Stone” certainly crystalized the artist going electric. With it, the folk lifestyle and image he’d cultivated went in the rear-view mirror. The Origins. Dylan first released “Like a...
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Mira Calix, Experimental Musician and Sound Artist, Has Died

Mira Calix, the United Kingdom–based sound artist and experimental musician signed to Warp, has died, the label announced. “Mira was not only a hugely talented artist and composer, she was also a beautiful, caring human who touched the lives of everyone who had the honour of working with her,” the label posted in a note on social media. “She pushed the boundaries between electronic music, classical music and art in a truly unique way.”
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Lani Hall Talks Miracle Life Story, Husband Herb Alpert and New LP ‘Seasons Of Love’

It was a miracle. That’s how Grammy Award-winning musician Lani Hall describes it. Hall, who remembers singing songs from the radio in the backseat of her dad’s car at two years old, absorbing them, learning them, would later begin to sing them in her bedroom. They were mostly jazz standards at the time. And doing so was a transforming experience. While she never thought she would become a professional singer, she couldn’t get enough music. But at the same time, Hall kept it all a secret. Until one day. When she was in her late teens, a friend who worked at a nightclub came by her house unexpectedly and heard her singing through her bedroom door. From that chance encounter, a career blossomed. And today that career includes Hall’s forthcoming tender album, Seasons of Love, which is set to release on April 22—her first solo LP in nearly 25 years.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Tv Set#Performing#Schoolhouse Rock Live#High School Auditorium#The United Local Schools
thecinemaholic.com

7 Movies Like CODA You Must See

Sian Heder wrote and directed ‘CODA,’ a familial coming-of-age tale of a talented singer. Recreating the story of the French movie ‘The Bélier Family,’ the story revolves around Ruby Rossi, the only hearing member in a family of four. Her life takes a new direction when Bernardo “Mr. V” Villalobos, the choir teacher at school, discovers her singing talent. While the possibilities seem endless, Ruby hesitates to leave the family without an interpreter.
THEATER & DANCE
Popculture

Rock Singer Keaton Pierce Dies 'Suddenly and Unexpectedly'

Rock singer Keaton Pierce, from Kentucky band Too Close to Touch, has died "suddenly and unexpectedly." The band announced the tragic news on social media, writing in a Facebook post, "To all of the people who's lives were positively affected by the music of Too Close To Touch. We wish we had a better way to break this news."
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Hoodoo Gurus return with a raucous scramble of garage guitars and kinky lyrics

Twelve years after Purity Of Essence, Dave Faulkner and Brad Shepherd’s Hoodoo Gurus make up for lost time with this mad scramble of garage guitars, kinky lyrical high jinks and their peculiar brand of Australian insouciance. The sonics begin in a bar, à la the Velvets at Max’s Kansas...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
WBUR

On his new album, Bob Wolfman pays tribute to his friend Jimi Hendrix

It doesn’t take much prompting to get singer-guitarist Bob Wolfman to sing the praises of Jimi Hendrix, the superstar supernova guitarist who died in 1970 at 27 years old. Sure, Wolfman says, people know the big songs — like “Foxy Lady,” “Purple Haze,” “Hey Joe” and “Little Wing” — and they instantly recognize his ground-breaking, psychedelic guitar playing. They may recall his incendiary rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” in 1969 at Woodstock (at least as seen in the movie) and, perhaps, when he set his guitar on fire at the Monterey Pop Festival in 1967.
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Watch Sammy Hagar & the Circle cover Van Halen's Ain't Talkin' 'bout Love – with Michael Anthony on lead vocals

Van Halen's longest-tenured bassist took center stage for a spirited version of the David Lee Roth-era VH classic during the Circle's recent performance in Plant City, Florida. During a typical performance, Sammy Hagar & the Circle run through a fast-paced setlist of Hagar solo hits, some favorites from Hagar's time as the lead singer of Montrose, a few classic rock standards and, of course, a healthy helping of Hagar-era Van Halen cuts.
PLANT CITY, FL
Banana 101.5

Listen to Weezer’s New Song ‘A Little Bit of Love’

Weezer have released an uplifting new single called "A Little Bit of Love." Jangly ukulele and harmonica get the tune started before broader instrumentation kicks in, as frontman Rivers Cuomo sings:. "A little bit, a little bit of love / Goes a pretty long way / Take a look at...
MUSIC
American Songwriter

The Hold Steady’s Craig Finn Reveals Fifth Solo Album ‘The Legacy of Rentals’

The Hold Steady frontman Craig Finn has revealed the details of his fifth album A Legacy of Rentals, out May 20, along with first single “Messing With The Settings.”. Recorded in May 2021, with longtime collaborators, producer Josh Kaufman and engineer D. James Goodwin, the ruminating “Messing With The Settings” is one piece of A Legacy of Rentals blending Finn’s poignant storytelling and song as he sings through the pensive chorus Somehow it feels like I’m riding a train I’m not on.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Review: Cowboy Junkies Share Covers with Downcast Designs

Given their sobering Sunday morning sound, Cowboy Junkies can’t be expected to enliven any song or standard they set their sights upon. An uptick in energy is neither part nor parcel of their typical MO, but after more than 35 years of maintaining their lowered gaze, fans and followers have come to know exactly what to expect.
MUSIC
classicfm.com

Bob Marley’s greatest songs reimagined as contemporary orchestral works in new Chineke! album

The first single, ‘One Love/People Get Ready’, is out today... Ten of Bob Marley’s greatest songs get an orchestral makeover in a new album from the Chineke! Orchestra. The Chineke! Orchestra is the flagship ensemble of Chineke! Foundation, founded by double bassist and Classic FM presenter, Chi-chi Nwanoku OBE. The foundation works tirelessly to create opportunities for established and up-and-coming ethnically diverse musicians and nurture new talent by providing role models and celebrating diversity in classical music.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy