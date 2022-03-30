ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buff Bagwell News

Yardbarker
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBuff Bagwell set for Joey Janela's Spring Break 6 Part 2...

www.yardbarker.com

ClutchPoints

Chris Jericho’s Wife Jessica Lockheart

In this post, we’ll be discussing Chris Jericho’s wife Jessica Lockheart as the primary subject. But before we get to her, it’s probably best to briefly summarize the pro wrestling star for those unaware of who he is. It cannot be disputed that Chris Jericho is one...
wrestlinginc.com

WInc Daily: AEW Has Interest In Toni Storm, Shane McMahon WWE WrestleMania Bound?

Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast!. The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon on all major podcast platforms. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes. The news and mailbag portion of the show stream live Monday-Friday at 5 pm EST on our YouTube and social channels!
Wrestling World

Ryback dreams of facing Goldberg

Ryback performed in WWE between 2010 and 2016, winning only the Intercontinental Championship. On May 2, 2016, shortly before the airing of the traditional episode of Raw, Ryback was banned from the arena due to a heated argument with some WWE executives. Reeves was dissatisfied with the unequal treatment backstage...
wrestlinginc.com

Booker T Comments On The Steiners Being Inducted Into WWE Hall Of Fame

WWE recently announced The Steiners will be inducted into the Hall Of Fame this year. During the most recent episode of the Hall Of Fame Podcast, Booker T praised the tag team. He admitted they were two of Harlem Heat’s greatest rivals. “You’ve got to love it,” he said....
Person
Buff Bagwell
Person
Joey Janela
411mania.com

Toni Storm Makes AEW Debut on Dynamite, Signs With Company

Toni Storm is All Elite, making her AEW debut on tonight’s episode of Dynamite. Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite saw Storm debut as The Bunny’s opponent in the women’s Owen Hart Memorial Tournament qualifying match. Storm defeated The Bunny with Storm Zero. After that, AEW announced that...
PWMania

Brian Cage Speaks Out On His Current Status With AEW

It was recently reported that AEW picked up Brian Cage’s option year on his contract. During an appearance on the Going Broadway podcast, Cage commented on his status with the company:. “There is a plan. I guess that’s about as much as I can throw around out there. We’ll...
stillrealtous.com

AEW Reportedly Has Significant Interest In Released WWE Star

All Elite Wrestling has signed quite a few former WWE stars since the company launched a few years ago, and you never know who might show up on AEW programming. Fightful Select reports that AEW has significant interest in Toni Storm, and it’s being said that several talents believe Storm will be joining the company sooner rather than later. There were numerous wrestlers in AEW who were pushing for the company to bring Toni Storm in.
wrestlinginc.com

Paul Heyman Shares His Theory On Why Cody Rhodes Departed From AEW

Paul Heyman believes Cody Rhodes likely departed from AEW because “the creative end of that company grew” in a way that conflicted with his original vision. While speaking on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Hour podcast this week, Heyman speculated on what led to Rhodes leaving AEW. “He’s one...
#Spring Break#Tag Team#Combat#Clusterf
ComicBook

AEW Confirms the Signing of Toni Storm

All Elite Wrestling fans got a major surprise during tonight's Dynamite, as AEW's mystery signing for the Women's Division turned out to be none other than Toni Storm. Storm finished up her WWE 90-day non-compete on Tuesday, and many were hoping that Tony Khan's mystery addition to the roster would be her. They got their wish during tonight's match with The Bunny, and after she added her first win to the AEW win column in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, Khan confirmed Storm is indeed All Elite with the official graphic, which you can see below.
411mania.com

This Week’s MLW: Fusion Is Online

The MLW World Tag Team Titles are on the line during this week’s episode of MLW: Fusion, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the show, which kicks off at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT with the following lineup:. * MLW World Tag Team...
wrestlinginc.com

William Regal At ROH Supercard Of Honor, Tony Khan Announces Zero Hour, More Mystery Clients

New Ring of Honor Tony Khan has just announced four matches for the ROH Supercard of Honor XV Zero Hour pre-show, which airs at 7pm ET via Twitter and YouTube. Khan announced the following matches for Zero Hour: Colt Cabana vs. Blake Christian, A.Q.A vs. Miranda Alize, Dalton Castle vs. Joe Hendry, plus Cheeseburger and Eli Isom vs. a new tag team being represented by Tully Blanchard.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
wrestlinginc.com

New Title Match Revealed For Impact Rebellion

The Knockouts World Title will be defended at Impact Wrestling’s upcoming Rebellion pay-per-view. This week’s Impact saw Rosemary win a 10-Knockouts Battle Royal to become the new #1 contender. Impact then confirmed Rosemary vs. Knockouts World Champion Tasha Steelz for Rebellion. The Battle Royal also featured Lady Frost,...
PWMania

Sean Waltman To Undergo Surgery Due To Recent Injury

WWE Hall of Famer Sean “X-Pac” Waltman took to Twitter last night and announced that he suffered a torn bicep during his ring return at GCW’s Welcome To Heartbreak event in February. That match in February saw Waltman make his long-awaited return to the ring, teaming with...
wrestlinginc.com

AEW Star Received Text From Bret Hart Before CM Punk Match

AEW star Dax Harwood received a text message from WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart prior to his match against CM Punk on last week’s Dynamite. Speaking to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Harwood reflected on his match with Punk, while sharing the message he received from Hart. “Bret Hart...
411mania.com

MJF Reflects On His Decision To Choose AEW Over WWE In 2019

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, MJF reflected on his decision to sign with AEW over WWE back in 2019 and how his conversation with Tony Khan impacted his choice. Here’s what MJF had to say (via Fightful):. MJF on choosing AEW over WWE back in 2019: “I...
wrestlinginc.com

Jeff Jarrett Returns To AAA At AAA Invades WrestleCon

Jeff Jarrett has returned to Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide. At the conclusion of last night’s AAA Invading WrestleCon event, Double J, alongside wife Karen Jarrett, returned to the promotion to attack top AAA star Psycho Clown, following Psycho’s winner over Impact Wrestling star Black Taurus. Jeff Jarrett then...
Fightful

Former MLW Champion Returns At MLW Intimidation Games

A former MLW Champion return to the company at MLW Intimidation Games. MLW revealed that Swerve Strickland returned to the promotion at MLW Intimidation Games on March 31. Swerve answered Myron Reed's open challenge at the event. This marked Swerve's first bout for MLW since the January 18, 2019 episode of MLW Fusion when he lost to Rush.
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Champion Reacts To Being Left Off The WrestleMania Card

WrestleMania weekend is kicking off and soon fans all around the world will be watching the Show of Shows. Fans will see quite a few former WWE Champions competing on the Grandest Stage of Them All this year, but Jinder Mahal is not on the card. Jinder Mahal recently spoke...
