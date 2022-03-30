Buff Bagwell News

All Elite Wrestling fans got a major surprise during tonight's Dynamite, as AEW's mystery signing for the Women's Division turned out to be none other than Toni Storm. Storm finished up her WWE 90-day non-compete on Tuesday, and many were hoping that Tony Khan's mystery addition to the roster would be her. They got their wish during tonight's match with The Bunny, and after she added her first win to the AEW win column in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, Khan confirmed Storm is indeed All Elite with the official graphic, which you can see below.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO